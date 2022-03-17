Both Hindus and Muslims belong here, divisions not desirable: Nana Patekar

Pune, Mar 17 (PTI) Veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday said both the Hindus and Muslims belong to India and divisions in society are not desirable.

He was replying to reporters' questions about the film "The Kashmir Files" on the sidelines of an event here.

Asked about raging debates over the film which deals with the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, Patekar said, "Hindus and Muslims very much belong here, and it is necessary for them to live together and they must live together.

"If division is taking place, it is wrong," he added.

Patekar, however, also said he had not watched the film yet and would not be able to make any comment on it.

"But a controversy erupting over a film is not good," he added. PTI SPK KRK KRK

