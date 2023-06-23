'Both India, US Require Each Other's Partnership': ORF America Top Exec Dhruva Shankar

Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden state visit to the United States which is currently underway, and how it is going to be observed by countries across the world.

The ORF America Executive Director said, "It is the first state visit of PM Modi to the United States. He has visited many times before. The significance of this visit will be to showcase how broad the relationship is and how India and the US are discussing almost every big issue today. Hopefully, we will see some forward movement in defence co-production and defence trade in some critical areas that are very vital to Indian national security.”

India, US having similar concerns about China

Dhruva Jaishankar also stated that India and the US are having similar concerns about China’s rise and its aggression which is making both India and US cooperate and work together.

"India and the US have similar concerns about China’s rise and have been on the receiving end of Chinese aggression and are concerned about Chinese aggression. That is obviously getting the Indian-US to cooperate more closely together. A lot of the cooperation between India and the US is happening regardless of China,” he stated.

India to not have FTA anytime soon

Dhruva Jaishankar also stated that India is not expected to have free trade agreement (FTA) in the near future with the US due to various reasons.

He explained, "I don’t think we’ll have an FTA at any time soon for a number of reasons. The US is also not very keen on FTAs with any country, not just India, but particularly with large economies. India, I think, has a sequence of other FTAs that are negotiating, but I don’t think it’s that important. I mean, the US and Europe don’t have an FTA, US, and EU, and the US and Japan don’t have an FTA, and these are some of the closest relationships that the US has. So I’m not sure that that is the end goal that is viable or necessary in the near term. There are many other aspects and many other ways of deepening economic cooperation absent in FTA.”

Dhruva Jaishankar on PM Modi's address to US Congress

The ORF Executive Director noted that Congress mattered a lot as it is independent of the presidency and the address is to maintain firm relations with the US.

He said, "Congress matters a lot because unlike in parliamentary systems such as in India, the Congress is very independent of the presidency and sometimes acts contrary to the presidency. There are also shifts in parties. We have elections in the US every two years, two years in Congress, and every four years in the presidency. So part of addressing Congress is about maintaining that bilateral bipartisan sense of the relationship, appealing to both Democrats and Republicans, both of whom sometimes for different reasons, value the relationship with India. And I think that that is perhaps why it is important to reach out to Congress in that way.”

Dhruva said both India and US require technological partnership

On the technological partnership between the two countries, Dhruva said both countries need each other equally and noted that India is vital to US' future.

Dhruva said, "I think neither India nor US has much choice in that. For the US, if it wants to compete technologically, it will require a level of technical talent, and human capital that it cannot produce domestically. One of the places, one of the most important places will have to source some of that capital. And this includes researchers and scientists, this includes innovators and business entrepreneurs, and technicians who will be from India. So India is vital to the US’ future emergence as maintenance of its technological superiority.”

He added, "That is the need for technology, for cutting-edge technology, the need for investment. India will have to look at countries like the US-advanced economies led by the US. And so, for that reason, I don’t think if India and US seriously want to compete as technological powers in the near future, they will require a partnership with each other.”

