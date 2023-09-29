Boy Mauled To Death By Leopard In UP

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Bijnor while returning home from a nearby shop, police said on Friday.

The boy was attacked by the leopard while he was returning home around 8 pm on Thursday. People standing nearby raised an alarm and the animal fled, Station House Officer (SHO) of Afzalgarh police station Pankaj Tomar said.

He was taken to a hospital in Dhampur, where the boy succumbed to injuries, the police officer said.

Deputy District Magistrate Mohit Kumar and Police Range Officer Bharat Sonkar pacified the villagers and assured them that compensation would be provided to the victim's family while efforts would be made to trap the animal.