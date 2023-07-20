Boy, Mother Attacked By 'mentally Unwell' Man In Gurugram, Police Issues Warning

The police here on Wednesday issued a warning about a "mentally unwell" man after a video surfaced online showing him attacking an eight-year-old boy and his mother with a sharp object in a street.

In the video, the man is seen approaching the boy from behind and attacking him. When the boy's mother tries to save him, she too is attacked.

The boy's family has refused to lodge a complaint in connection with the incident which took place in Sarhaul village on Tuesday evening. The child suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

Police identified the man as Bilson Minz, a native of Jharkhand who is currently living in Sarhaul village here.

"This person is mentally unwell and due to his condition, he can attack anyone," police said in a statement.

They also appealed to people to share any information they may have about the man.

In the video, the boy is seen walking in a street with a backpack when the half-naked man approaches him from behind and starts stabbing him with a sharp object. The boy's mother rushes to rescue him but is also attacked by the man.

The attacker fled when the woman raised an alarm and people started gathering at the spot.

When contacted, the family refused to talk about the incident.

"The boy sustained minor injuries but his family has refused to take any legal action or file a complaint. We are probing the matter at our level," said Station House Officer, Sector 18 police station, Inspector Haresh Kumar.