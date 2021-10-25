'Boycott KFC' Trends On Twitter After Staff Refuses To Play Kannada Music In Outlet

KFC, the fast-food behemoth, has recently been embroiled in controversy. A video circulating on the microblogging site Twitter shows a KFC staff refusing to play a Kannada song, arguing that Hindi is the country's national language. Karnataka is the state in where the video was shot. When the video was published on Twitter, it drew a lot of attention from many Karnataka residents, who chastised the KFC employee.

The woman, who requested the Kannada song also filmed the video and shared it on Twitter, with the caption, "Kannada songs in KFCs in Karnataka are not @KFC_India As a rule!" The 2-minute 20-second video features the woman arguing with the employees who claim that Hindi is the national language of India. At first, a man is seen talking to the woman, then a woman employee comes and jumps into the argument. Soon a higher authority comes to see the situation. The woman criticised KFC's management in the video.

The video was shared two days ago on October 23 and since then it has gone viral, earning thousands of views and likes with over a hundred retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were outraged by KFC.

Netizens bash KFC

One Twitter user wrote, "KFC India. This is ridiculous. When you want to do business in India then follow the local rules." Another commented, "All we asking is Respect all Languages pls... Full Support from Tamil Nadu for sure. Just asking to follow my language if you do business in respective states of my great India." The third comment read, "KFC. You put up the shop to sell …that's your business. you are not here to promote the language..culture. Do your business…or else wind up. Period."

KFC India. This is ridiculous. When you want to do business in India then follow the local rules. — kush (@kushblr) October 23, 2021

Who the hell taught you Hindi as National Language 🤣🤣 can anyone say stop Kannada song in Karnataka .South Indian love their respective mother tongue, Hindi is a National language for only North Indians better don't come to our land — Lin Annie (@Ammu_an) October 24, 2021

High time Kannadiga's wakeup and do an audit across Bangalore to ensure kannada everywhere. — பா.ச.பாலசிங் (@PCBALASINGH) October 24, 2021

Many started using the hashtag #BoycotKFC. One user wrote, "The rule and very important aspect of any business are to respect the local culture. If you fail to do that you won’t survive anywhere. This is our place and our language is our first priority. Better learn to respect that.

Be a Roman in Rome. Be a Kannadiga in Karnataka. Teach your staff to fullfill the custemer demand. Use regional songs according to their States.. #kfcಕನ್ನಡಬೇಕು #boycottkfc #ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ_ಗ್ರಾಹಕಸೇವೆ #RejectKFC pic.twitter.com/hh8KTWjHa4 — ಅಶೋಕ್ ಪೂಜಾರಿ ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ (@ashokpoojari69) October 24, 2021

If you impose Hindi on us, we will expose you the world. #BoycottKFC https://t.co/hIXCg6qRK8 — ಅಜಿತ್ /Ajith Subbarayappa (@Gowdasajith) October 25, 2021

Kfc is refused to provide services in regional language ನನ್ನ ಭಾಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸೇವೆ ನನಗೂ ಬೇಡ. I'm quitting your service until you serving in my language.#kfcಕನ್ನಡಬೇಕು #kfcserveinkannada #boycottkfc — Prashanthgowda hv (@Prashanthgowdah) October 25, 2021

Hindi is not India’s national language, it is just an official language of India just like Kannada and many other regional languages. I don’t understand why it doesn’t still get into the heads of people like this KFC employee. #kfcಕನ್ನಡಬೇಕು #kfc_india #BoycottKFC #RejectKFC https://t.co/stRrOIyVjT — Apoorva Murthy (@ApoorvaMurthy1) October 24, 2021

Similar instance with Zomato

Last week, a similar instance happened with Zomato when a customer from Tamil Nadu said he was denied a refund for a missing item in his order because he didn't speak Hindi. Soon after, there was a major outcry on Twitter, with many people accusing the meal delivery app of imposing Hindi on its users.

Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer. @zomatocare pic.twitter.com/gJ04DNKM7w — Vikash (@Vikash67456607) October 18, 2021

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)