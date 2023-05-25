Boycotting New Parliament Building Inauguration Disrespects Constitution, Says Maha Assembly Speaker

Amid the boycott call by 19 parties of the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday said this boycott is disrespectful not only to the citizens but to the Constitution as well.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced boycott of the inauguration ceremony scheduled to be held on May 28. They insisted that the building should be inaugurated by the president and not the prime minister.

In a statement, Narwekar said the new Parliament House is a symbol of freedom, progress and democracy in India.

"It reflects the work of our leaders and citizens. The new Parliament House is more than bricks and stones, it is a promise of this government and every government hereof that we shall protect India, its citizens and the Constitution," he said.

The opposition leaders must set aside these petty political attempts at gaining attention and come together as one country. It is their moral and constitutional responsibility to do so, he said.

"Boycotting the inaugural event of the new Parliament House is disrespectful not only to the citizens, but to the Constitution as well," he said.

Narwekar said he hopes wisdom will prevail and members of the opposition parties will attend the event for the sake of the country and their constituents.