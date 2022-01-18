BPF MLA Avers Assam-Meghalaya Border Row To Be Solved Soon As Consensus Reached On 6 Areas

Amid the ongoing Assam and Meghalaya border row, Bodo People's Front (BPF) MLA Durga Das Boro on Tuesday asserted that 6 out of the 12 disputed areas will be permanently resolved. He informed that the border dispute will be soon resolved as both states have agreed to welcome the Government of India and the Supreme court's decision. Boro's remark comes after attending an all-party meeting that was chaired by Assm CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We discussed the border dispute between Meghalaya & Assam, it will be resolved as both states have agreed to welcome the decision of GoI & Supreme court on their regions when they were bifurcated. 6 out of the 12 disputed areas will be permanently resolved", Durga Das Boro was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds all-party meeting on Assam-Meghalaya border issue

On January 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with representatives of all political parties on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue at State Guest House, Koinadhara. CM Sarma briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue during the meeting. The meeting had in attendance Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Taking to Twitter, CM Himanta wrote, "Our efforts to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruits as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase."

More on Assam-Meghalaya border row

Exacerbated by disagreements over the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969, both states share an 885 km-long border and contest claims on the demarcation of villages. Assam and Meghalaya are at loggerheads for over four decades now pertaining to Langpih village, situated at the border of Assam's Kamrup and West Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya. The said village was a part of the Kamrup district during the British Raj and handed over to districts of Khasi and Jaintia Hills as a part of Meghalaya after it was declared an independent autonomous Indian state in the year 1972. Once the village was mapped out from Assam, both states have contended the border of the aforementioned village.

(With ANI Inputs)

