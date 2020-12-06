December 6, 2020, marks Dr BR Ambedkar’s 64th death anniversary. Also known as the torchbearer of Dalit activism was the first Law Minister of Independent India has made some stellar contributions towards the country's polity. Born in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, he was the 14th and the last child of his parents.

BR Ambedkar's 64th death anniversary

Ambedkar Vardhanti is observed to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar's unfathomable contributions to society and his achievements. Popularly known as the architect of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar took his last breath on this day in 1956 at the age of 65. Every year on Ambedkar Vardhanthi, lakhs of people and followers assemble at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar to pay tributes to Balasaheb. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BMC has not allowed people to visit Chaitya Bhoomi. Instead, an online broadcast will be arranged for the same on BR Ambedkar’s 64th death anniversary.

Facts about the architect of Indian Constitution

Balasaheb's original name was Bhimrao Ramji Ambawadekar, but it was changed to 'Ambedkar' by a teacher in school. Having studied across the world for 21 years, BR Ambedkar knew 9 languages and had also completed his maters in 64 subjects. He was the first and the only person in the world to receive a valuable doctorate named 'Doctor All Science' from the London School of Economics.

Ambedkar, the first Law Minister of Independent India, has completed his 8 years of studies in just 2 years 3 months at London School of Economics. Being a revolutionary Dalit activist, Ambedkar had converted to Buddhism in 1956. It was he, who had proposed the division of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for the better development of these states. The historic 'Poona Pact' of 1932, which gave Dalits a place in the general electoral list was signed by Ambedkar.

Apart from this, it was Dr BR Ambedkar who had suggested to place 'Ashok Chakra' on the Indian National Flag. Babasaheb, who has the highest number of statues in the world, is the only Indian whose statue is attached with Karl Marx in the London Museum. In 1990, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

