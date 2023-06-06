IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For These States; Low Pressure Likely Over Arabian Sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (June 5) issued a heatwave alert for some eastern states of India. The heatwave is expected to continue till Friday, June 9. The Met Department has forecasted heatwave conditions in east Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

According to the waether report, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue at isolated places in Bihar from June 5 to 9. The weather bureau has also forecasted for a 4 to 6 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperature for northeast India during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions will also prevail over Telangana till Tuesday, over Vidarbha from Tuesday to Friday and over east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Friday, the Met Department mentioned in an official statement. Hot and discomforting weather is also likely to grip Konkan, Goa, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on June 6.

IMD weather updates for Central & Northwest India

The Met Department has forecasted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the next five days. Central India will not witness any significant change in maximum temperatures for the next one to two days. However, the temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after a couple of days.

On June 4, maximum temperatures soared to 40-42 degrees Celsius over many parts of central, east and north Peninsular India, some pockets of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Saurashtra. Eastern parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim witnessed severe heatwaves on Sunday. It was the fifth day of heatwave conditions in these areas.

Low pressure to form over Southeast Arabian sea

There is a high possibility of the formation of a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea by Tuesday which will turn into a depression in the next two days. As a result of the low-pressure formation, Kerala, Lakshadweep and south interior Karnataka may receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning as well as gusty winds and scattered rainfall during the next five days.