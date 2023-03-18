Brahmapuram Fire: NGT Imposes Rs 100 Crore Fine On Kochi Civic Body For Neglecting Duty

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the Kochi Municipal Corporation for allegedly continuing to disregard its responsibilities resulting in a fire at a Brahmapuram waste plant site in Kerala's Kochi.

The bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel awarded Rs 100 crore in environmental compensation under Section 15 of the NGT Act against the Kochi civic body for long-continuing neglect of its duties. The Tribunal directed the Municipal Corporation of Kochi to deposit the Rs 100 crore fine with the Kerala Chief Secretary with one month for "remediation measures". It also directed the civic body to address the health issues faced by the people who inhaled the toxic fumes from the Brahmapuram waste plant fire.

The NGT also lambasted the state authority and said good governance regarding waste management has been neglected for a long time to the detriment of the environment and public health, and no one has accepted moral responsibility for such egregious violations of the rule of law and harm to the public health.

Such an attitude of state authorities is a threat to rule of law. "We hope the situation is remedied at the higher level in the State such as the DGP and the Chief Secretary to uphold the Constitution and the mandate of environmental law," said the tribunal, ANI reported.

On March 2, a huge fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi. Following the fire, a rescue operation was launched. Several people in the region left the city due to the toxic fumes coming from the waste plant. The matter also reached the Kerala HC, wherein the court observed that all the rules of solid waste management were violated at the Brahmapuram waste plant.