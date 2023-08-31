Brahmeshanand Swamiji’s Yadnyopavit Revolution Recognised By Asia Book Of Records

"Shravani" was held with great enthusiasm on August 30 at Shree Kshetra Tapobhoomi under the divine guidance of Shree Datta Padmanabha Peeth Peethadhishwar Padma Shri, Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji. Thousands of Hindus attended the event and adorned “Yadnopavit” – the sacred thread in the presence of the Pujya Swamiji. The event was attended by revered saints and mahants from across the country and abroad. These include Shri Shivananda Saraswatiji Suryachandra Yogasram Rome - Italy, Sri Baba Hatha Yogiji, Adhipati - Gaurishankar Mandir Gaushala - Haridwar, Mahant Sri Rishishwarananda Swamiji Chetan Jyoti Ashram Haridwar, Shri Yogi Ashutoshji - Yogaguru Delhi, Shri Mahant Kripaludasji - Sri Dashrath Mahal, Ayodhya - Uttar Pradesh and others. Tourism Minister of Goa State Hon. Rohan Khante, Minister of Social Welfare and Archeology Shri Subhash Paldesai, MLA Rajesh Paldesai of Kumbharjuve Constituency, MLA of Maye Constituency Premendra Shet, MLA of Vasco Constituency Krishna (Daji) Salkar, MLA of Bicholim Constituency Chandrakant Shetye, Former Deputy Chief Minister Babu Kawlekar, Former Minister of Power Milind Naik, Justice Dharmaraj Meenaji - Rajasthan, Shri Govind Dholkia, Founder and Chairman Shree Ramakrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., Vishwa Hindu Parishad officials Mohan Amshekarji, Amit Sharmaji Entrepreneur Gujarat, Mrs. Payal Mandrekar and Mr. Sachin Mandrekar - Entrepreneur and social worker USA, as well as special guests from home and abroad, participated in this ceremony.

It is a matter of pride for Goans that thousands of Hindu brothers gathered at Tapobhoomi and donned Yadnopavit at the same place has set a record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The Asia Book of Records is a platform that includes record holders from all major national books of records, including the 'India Book of Records', 'Vietnam Book of Records', and 'Indo-China Book of Records'. The India Book of Records is affiliated with the Asia Book of Records. Dr Anand Biradar and Dr Franklin Dias were present as judges for this Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Pujya Swamiji disciples and Sanatan Dharma followers present for this event portrayed the real identity of Goans to the world. Various religious rituals like dharana, utsana, upakarma, tarpan, havan, mritika snan, mindvati hom, yama prarthana, gopujan, sabhadeepdan, sadguru pujan etc. were performed. The celebration concluded with sadguru mahaarti and mahaprasadam.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/T04p7BL8h94?si=ZsZN9wW_Nfr3DsEc (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR