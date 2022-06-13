BrahMos Aerospace capable Of Making Hypersonic Missiles: CEO Atul Rane

The India-Russia BrahMos Aerospace defence partnership completed 25 years since its formation in 1998. Marking the incredible journey of one of India’s most successful, cutting-edge military partnership programmes, BrahMos is the fastest and most powerful modern precision strike weapon.

Starting on June 12, to mark 21 years of the maiden supersonic launch of unbeatable BrahMos, the ‘Silver Jubilee Year’ celebrations would culminate on 12 February 2023, on ‘BrahMos Raising Day’.

“BrahMos is capable of making hypersonic missile. In 5 to 6 years we’ll be able to have the 1st hypersonic missile by BrahMos,” Atul Rane, CEO and MD, BrahMos Aerospace said during the event.

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia, in the field of defence. India-Russia military-technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies and systems. BrahMos Missile System as well as the licensed production in India of SU-30 aircraft and T-90 tanks are examples of such flagship cooperation.

India-Russia defence cooperation

India and Russia's defence cooperation is historically deep and built on trust. Despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021-22, there was a sustained momentum in India’s traditionally close ties with Russia and other countries in the Eurasian region.

The successful visit of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to India for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit highlighted the special role of Russia in India’s foreign policy. Also, the first India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue of Foreign and Defence Ministers and the 20th meeting of India- Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation in New Delhi on 6 December 2021 show the close ties Moscow and New Delhi share.

During the year, there were regular high-level exchanges between India and Russia at the Ministerial and senior official levels, including a number of virtual meetings.

Friendship and loyalty are qualities that both Russians and Indians respect and share, and this is something that binds the people of the two countries, particularly members of their permanent bureaucracies, in ways that outside spectators rarely notice.

Over time, the two countries' exceptionally advantageous strategic cooperation has grown stronger and more diverse.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)