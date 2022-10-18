BrahMos Aerospace Confident Of Achieving PM Modi’s Target Of $5 Billion In Defense Exports

BrahMos Aerospace on Tuesday asserted its capability to achieve the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defence exports worth $5 billion by 2025. Atul Dinkar Rane, the CEO and Managing Director of Brahmos Aerospace, confirmed that the government-owned cooperation is looking forward to more orders from several south Asian countries.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the target of achieving USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2025. We are hoping that BrahMos Aerospace alone should be able to achieve that figure by that time,” said BrahMos Aerospace Chairman Atul D Rane.

BrahMos’ spot in the international market

Earlier in February, India signed a $375 million deal to export the supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines. The development came after Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sent a written request to BrahMos Aerospace offering to buy three batteries of the supersonic missile system for $375 million. A single battery of BrahMos comprises two missile launchers, a radar and a command-and-control centre. Moreover, the Philippines later sent soldiers to receive training to operate the missile system.

Adding on the scope of further sales to other nations, Atul D Rane stated, "We are hoping to get more orders from the Philippines and we are talking to Vietnam, Malaysia and many other countries for exports.”

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of Defense Expo (DefExpo-2022) on Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that India registered defence exports worth Rs 8,000 crore in six months of the current financial year. He further iterated the government aims to achieve the target of Rs 35,000 crore in exports by 2025.

Singh further highlighted India’s feat of covering a transformational journey from being a defence importer to an exporter. He also pointed towards the country’s speedy progress on the path to achieving global standards of development, design and manufacturing of defence equipment.

More on BrahMos

BrahMos Aerospace is a multinational defence and aerospace corporation between India and Russia. The core manufacturing concentration of the corporation lays focus on Cruise missile development.

BrahMos Aerospace was founded as a joint venture between India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia. The company currently manufactures the supersonic BrahMos missile and is in the process of developing BrahMos-II, a hypersonic cruise missile.

The factual configuration of BrahMos, a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads with three times the speed of light at Mac of 2.8. It is capable of being launched from a submarine, ship, aircraft or land. The missile is famous for being the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. Moreover, BrahMos is dubbed the world's fastest Anti-Ship Cruise Missile currently in operation.

The sale of BrahMos missiles to international buyers would give a significant boost to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Under the campaign, India not only aims to indigenously manufacture defence equipment but also aims to position itself in the global market as a defence equipment exporter. Meanwhile, other initiatives that can prove a tough competition to BrahMos to reach PM Modi’s defence exports target could be HAL’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Advanced Landing Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv.