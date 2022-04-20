BrahMos Cruise Missile Creates Hole On Ship During Indian Navy's Successful Test Firing

In a key development, the Indian Navy has stated that the BrahMos supersonic missile on April 19 scored two successful maiden firings against the same target which was an abandoned ship that sank due to the impact. Showcasing its integrated Network-Centric strike capabilities, the cruise missile was fired from INS Delhi from an upgraded modular launcher.

"A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi on April 19. The missile without a warhead created a hole in the abandoned ship. The missile travels at speeds around 3,000 kmph and it is difficult to intercept by air defence systems," BrahMos officials stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Navy shared, "Successful maiden BrahMos firing by INSDelhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long-range strike capability of BrahMos along with validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms."

"This firing is yet another shot in the arm for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," it added.

IAF successfully test-fires BrahMos Cruise Missile from Sukhoi-30 MkI Aircraft

In another success for India, the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Tuesday, conducted a firing test of the BrahMos cruise missile from the Sukhoi-30 MkI aircraft from the Eastern Seaboard. According to the IAF, the test ended in success as the missile precisely hit its target which was a decommissioned Indian Navy ship. "The mission was undertaken in close coordination with the Indian Navy," the IAF said in a statement.

Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft.

The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship.

The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy. pic.twitter.com/UpCZ3vJkZb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 19, 2022

India ups the ante in Defence

The latest test adds to the series of missile firings that the Indian Army is conducting using the tactical ballistic BrahMos missile. Built under the joint venture between India and the Russian Federation, BrahMos was designed to accurately destroy its target within 300 kilometres range. India is currently eyeing to increase the missile's capabilities by extending this range to 800 kilometres. In addition to its long-range, BrahMos can reach speeds up to three times higher than sound (Mach 2.8-Mach 3). Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450–600km at a Mach 7 velocity.

Image: Republic World