BrahMos Missile Misfiring: Court Of Inquiry Holds 3 Officers Guilty; Services Terminated

After a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired from India to Pakistan on March 9, this year, a Court of Inquiry that was set up to establish the facts of the case, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile. Following this, all three officers were held responsible for the incident and their services have been terminated by the Central Government.

"Three officers have primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfiring incident on 9th March 2022. Their services have been terminated by Central Government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers today, 23rd August," informed the Indian Air Force in its official statement.

On March 10, a day after the accidental firing, Pakistan had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought an investigation of an alleged airspace violation, claiming that an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” had landed on its territory. Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations had informed that the object, likely a missile, was unarmed and fell and damaged civilian property, however, no casualties were reported.

The Union Defence Ministry had informed on March 9 that during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile and called the incident 'deeply regrettable'.

BrahMos Accidental Missile Firing

On March 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament and affirmed that a formal high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. “We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified,” Singh said in his statement. The inquiry into the March 9 incident was carried out by Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) Air Vice Marshal RK Sinha.

The government officials had informed news agency ANI on April 10 that the Indian Air Force has completed its inquiry into the inadvertent missile-firing episode, and the Court of Inquiry, which completed its investigation in less than a month, found a clear violation of standard operating procedures by the officials concerned.

Image: PTI, Representative