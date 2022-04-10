BrahMos Missile Misfiring: IAF Probe Proves More Than 1 Guilty; Punishment To Be 'severe'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed its inquiry into the inadvertent missile-firing episode, holding more than one official from the missile squadron responsible for the incident. The court of inquiry, which completed its investigation in less than a month, found a clear violation of standard operating procedures by the officials concerned. Guilty officials would be given a swift and severe punishment, government sources told news agency ANI.

"More than one official has been found blameworthy for the incident which was totally avoidable. The guilty officials would be given a swift and severe punishment," government sources told ANI. The court of inquiry also found a clear violation of standard operating procedures by the officials concerned, they said.

Sources further revealed that the Indian Air Force, understanding the severity of the situation, took every step internally to ensure that such incidents don't occur in the future. Various standard operating procedures are being reviewed after the incident to make things smoother, the sources said. The IAF official probing the incident was asked to complete the inquiry in the earliest possible timeframe to affix immediate accountability for the mishap which could have caused much more damage. Notably, after the incident, Pakistan and even China attempted to rake up the issue.

As per sources, the Defence Ministry has also been briefed about the IAF inquiry committee report and further action is expected in the next few weeks. The government and Indian Air Force top brass are of the view that the punishment should be quick and not be allowed to prolong which has happened in many cases earlier, sources said. The role of an official in controlling the situation after the accident has also been brought out in the inquiry.

India accidentally fires missile onto Pak territory

On Thursday, March 10, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation of an alleged airspace violation claiming that an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” had landed on its territory. Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations informed that the object, likely a missile, was unarmed and fell and damaged civilian property. No casualties were reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence admitted that on Wednesday, March 9, during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile and called the incident 'deeply regrettable'.

On March 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament and affirmed that a formal high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. “We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified,” Singh said in his statement. The inquiry into the March 9 incident was carried out by Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) Air Vice Marshal RK Sinha.

