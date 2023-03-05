BrahMos Missile With Indigenous Seeker And Booster Launched Successfully

The Indian Navy successfully launched the BrahMos carrying an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday. The Indian Navy tweeted, "IndianNavy’s successful precision strike in the ArabianSea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO, designed #Indigenous Seeker and Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta. #AatmaNirbharBharat."

The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship. BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile.

BrahMos is one of the world's most powerful missiles which is in a joint venture between the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and together they have formed BrahMos Aerospace.

It is a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from either a submarine, a ship, an airplane, a jet, or even land. Also, it is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. The name BrahMos is formed from the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

About seven classes of Indian navy vessels including destroyers and frigates are armed with BrahMos anti-ship missiles. The Indian Army is also armed with at least three regiments of BrahMos units. The highly versatile BrahMos can be used against a variety of targets, including ships, land-based targets, and radar stations.