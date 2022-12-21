'Brain Being Used To Destroy Neighbours': Dalai Lama's Attack On China Amid Tawang Clash

In the backdrop of the India-China faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang, Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday made a veiled attack on China and said that human brains are used for weapons and how to destroy neighbours.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana's Gurugram on 'Secular Ethics', Dalai Lama said, "This world ultimately depends on whole-heartedness. No distinctions between communities and religions. We smile at each other and pray together. India's concept of Karuna and Ahimsa is a key thing and we must preserve it."

"Now we look at the world - aggression, atrocity, violence, so many people are killed, keen to create nuclear weapons. In the last few centuries, too much violence. Human brain used for weapons, how to kill, and how to destroy your neighbour. That is totally wrong," he added.

The spiritual leaders asserted that there is no point in creating division among humans and that all should live together without violence. "Disagreements should be resolved by keeping in mind that all are our brothers and sisters, keeping in mind building the world without weapons," he added.

Dalai Lama lauds India

The Tibetan spiritual guru lauded India saying that India is a democracy and it respects all religions and their tradition. "India and China — these two nations are the most populated nations. China, in recent decades (saw) too many ups and downs. India is a democracy and respects all religions and traditions. India's tradition is very good... So young Indians should keep India's thousand-year-old secular tradition."

Notably, earlier on December 19, Dalai Lama called India-- the best place and his top preference. He stated that things have been improving worldwide and China has become flexible but he won't return. "India is my permanent address," added the Dalai Lama.

"Things are improving in Europe, Africa, and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, it is the best place. Kangra was Pandit Nehru's choice. If you ask me about my choice, this place is my permanent residence. It is very right," Dalai Lama told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention that in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on December 16, democratically-elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that His Holiness Dalai Lama does not appreciate any violence and has been a proponent of peace. However, he stands with the Government of India on the matter, Penpa said.