Nirbhaya's Father Slams Indira Jaisingh's 'forgive Like Sonia' Shocker, Calls It Brainless

After Senior SC lawyer Indira Jaising urged Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, to pardon the gang-rape convicts who are on death row for the December 16, 2012 crime and faced a backlash from her for the same, Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh on Saturday said that his family does not need any advice from her.

Echoing her wife Asha Devi's comments, Nirbhaya's father while speaking to ANI said, "We don't need any advice from her. We are fighting against these rapists since the past seven years and she wants that we forgive them in a minute. This is wrong thinking."

He said that rapes are on a rise because the rapists are not punished. "If they are punished, then we can think that crimes will reduce or completely stop. Because of women like Jaising, rapes are on a rise and they are murdered. These people fight for human rights and take money from other organisations. They survive on their support. I would say that they should find families of such rapists that can support their daily household. What else do I explain, if she can't understand other woman's pain then she is a brainless woman."

On Friday, Indira Jaising had made an 'appeal' to Asha Devi saying that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave the killer of her husband and stopped her from being hanged, she should do the same. She also stated that while she 'identified with her pain' she was against the death penalty. Reacting to her statement Asha Devi asked Jaising how she even 'dared' to say her something so outrageous when the entire country was waiting for justice to be delivered for the past 7 years.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

"I want to ask Indira Jaising who is she to appeal to me? She might be a mother of the rapists, a relative of these rapists but she is nothing to me. I have met her multiple times in the courts, she has never asked me how I was, but when it comes to the well being of the rapists, she is asking for forgiveness," Nirbhaya's mother said.

