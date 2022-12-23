'Brash And Treacherous': Retd ACP Who Arrested Charles Sobhraj In 1986 Speaks To Republic

Charles Sobhraj, nicknamed the 'Bikini Killer' or 'serpent' for the murders he committed decades ago, is currently on his way to Doha, Qatar, from where he will be dispatched to France. He walked out of the Kathamandu Central Jail on the orders of Nepal's Supreme Court which ordered his release after the killer spent 19 years in prison. Amid the chaos over his pre-mature release, Madhukar Zende, the retired ACP who arrested Sobhraj in 1986, spoke to Republic and gave insights into the personality of the French 'serpent killer'.

'He was very brash and treacherous'

Revealing that he came into the picture only during Sobhraj's arrest, Zende stated that the killer was 'a very brash person' and had 'very scant regard for the Indian police and judiciary'.

"He has been very treacherous all along his life," the former officer told Republic Media Network. "Whenever I tried to talk to him, he just brushed me off saying 'you've done your work, now I'll do my thing." Sobhraj (78) is said to have committed his first murder in Thailand following which his killing spree spread across India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and Hong Kong. The retired officer said that Sobhraj has not changed at all despite all these years having elapsed. "One girl (aged 24) chose to marry him while he was in jail. He has some charm for ladies. I can't understand, why they fall for him," he said.

When asked about the release of Sobhraj, Zende said, "this is the decison of Supreme Court of a country. They have better wisdom. I am a vey ordinary man. But I feel such dangerous criminals should not be let off in society."

Sobhraj was arrested in New Delhi for poisoning French tourists in 1976 and was lodged in the Tihar jail until his escape in 1986. He is said to have escaped after lacing cookies and cakes with drugs which he fed to the security guards. He was arrested again few days later in Goa and spent his time in jail till 1997 before again escaping and resurfacing in Nepal in 2003. Finally in 2004, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and was in Kathmandu jail until now. Sobhraj's wife Nihita Biswas was recently quoted saying by ANI that the serial killer is being sent to France for security reasons.