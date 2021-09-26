'Brave Indian Troops Defending Kashmir Should Be Applauded': UK MP Bob Blackman

United Kingdom Parliamentarian Bob Blackman on Saturday reiterated his stand that the Indian Army has prevented the 'Talibanization' of Jammu & Kashmir by defending the sensitive region, for which he feels they deserve applause.

Speaking on the Primetime Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Blackman lamented that Parliamentarians in the UK do not recognize the princely states of Jammu and Kashmir and 'certainly do not talk about Ladakh'.

He said that Islamist forces that have set up bases at the Line Of Control would take over Kashmir Valley and plunge the region into terrorism if the Indian troops were to leave the region.

"When the US and UK forces left Afghanistan, the Taliban immediately took over. Similarly, if the Indian forces were to leave the Kashmir valley, an Islamist force would take over, and then terrorism would be far worse. Besides people of the valley would suffer tremendously," said Blackman.

"So, the brave Indian troops who are defending democracy and defending Jammu and Kashmir should be applauded not castigated. On the other hand, Pakistan should start looking at the forced conversions of young Hindu girls and child marriages and equally acknowledge the fact that they annexed part of the princely states of J&K as part of their own territory," the MP for Harrow East said.

Blackman added the world cannot interfere in what is a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan. However, he says that the world should intervene when Pakistan quite clearly seems to be harbouring terrorists and threatening the security of the world.

Speaking of China's expansionist policies in J&K, the North East, as well as the Indo-Pacific, Blackman said that unity of nations believing in democracy would help protect freedom and democracy.

"That obviously includes US, Australia, Canada, UK, India, Japan, and anyone else that wants to combat China's incursions in maritime areas. I think China is a dark threat to Indian security," he said.

UK MPs back Revocation Of Article 370

Earlier on Friday, Bob Blackman had raised the issue of human rights violations in J&K before Article 370 was abolished, and cited the benefits that the abrogation had brought for women, children as well as minorities that were otherwise being persecuted by radical Islamists.

Additionally, Bob Blackman highlighted the diverse population of Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs who were natives of the region and were being persecuted before Article 370 was revoked.

Bob Blackman's stand was echoed by UK MP Theresa Villiers, who said that J&K women, before Article 370 was revoked, were denied certain property rights if they married men from outside the state.

India had abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, 2019, stripping the 'special status' given to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into - J&K and Ladakh.