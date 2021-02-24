Brave Lady Constable Rescues Passenger From Speeding Train: Watch

A brave lady constable is being lauded for her action and immense presence of mind for abruptly coming to a rescue of a stranded passenger ‘almost’ underneath a train. Struggling to keep afoot, the woman, who attempted to jump on board a speeding train was immediately dragged to the platform by the ‘hero’ cop who witnessed the incident in front of her eyes. Shared by the Ministry of Railways, the spine-chilling footage shows an unidentified passenger at the Lucknow railway station risking her life in order to board the fast-moving train. Constable Vinita Kumari, who was on duty in the vicinity, runs to help the woman without a second thought, an act that has earned her widespread praise and respect online.

लखनऊ स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास करते हुए गिर गई, जिसे ड्यूटी पर तैनात सतर्क कॉन्स्टेबल विनीता कुमारी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया।



आप से अनुरोध है की चलती हुई गाड़ी में चढ़ने-उतरने का प्रयास ना करें यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/wLFF87yn0f — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 23, 2021

“At Lucknow station, the woman passenger fell while attempting to board the moving train, which was rescued safely by quick action by vigilant constable Vinita Kumari on duty,” the Ministry of Railways wrote. “You are requested not to attempt to climb in a moving vehicle, it can be fatal,” it added.

The horrifying moment was captured on the CCTV footage. The ministry cautioned the passengers not to cross the rail tracks or attempt to get on a moving train, which could be speeding several times faster than appears to the eye. One could also get caught up when standing too close near the moving train’s fields of the track, which could lead to serious injury or an accident. In the nearly 29 second video, the woman carrying a heavy backpack imitates a man ahead of her who, similarly, jumps aboard the speeding train, and luckily manages to get inside. But the woman, tragically, misses the step and topples, landing on the space between the platform and the moving train when the cop Kumari races and drags her onto the safe spot.

Internet strongly reacts to footage

Stunned at the incident, the internet poured in an onslaught of reactions, some condemning the act of boarding a moving train, others appreciating the lady cop’s dauntless spirit in pulling out the woman at the right time, not caring about her own safety. Some even pitch in reforms in practice such as door closures the minute train resumes the journey. “Very special thanks madam Binita and everybody, who helped this girl in this dangerous situation,” a commenter said. “Please please please don't do this. someone is waiting for you at home. Maybe you go late but surely reach. Please don't you dare to hurt your loved ones. Do not ever do this,” another cautioned. “Salute to Binita, we are proud of your brave act. I also request to the passengers, why don't you come in time to board the train ?” The third said.

धन्यवाद रेलवे सिक्योरिटी गार्ड धन्यवाद आपने अपनी ड्यूटी निभाई वह एक कर्मचारी होने का कर्तव्य निभाया आप मेहनत करके नौकरी पाई है आपने कोई पैसे देखा कि नहीं इसलिए उसको तरस आया है भाग्य उठाया है — RAM BABU MEENA (@RAMBABU322) February 24, 2021

@PiyushGoyal sir to avoid such situation. Railway should have one chain pulling button on platform.

So passengers who came late while train is running can catch train by this button and pay fine. This will save lifes — shivang patel (@shivangjpatel) February 24, 2021

Kudos to the lady constable for her alertness and quick reflex. The young girl has to thank her lucky stars that her Guardian Angel was at arm's length to pull her out of a certain crushing fate. — Meera Menon (@MeeraMe11267744) February 24, 2021

The people should understand the seriousness when trying to board a moving train, But they are still careless. — Rohin KumarK (@rohinkumark) February 24, 2021

Thanks to lady Sub Inspectors who had provided the help in saving the life. Much appreciated and God bless. 🙏🙏 — Vamsi Devata (@VamsiDevata) February 24, 2021

Platform Screen Doors like metro station is the only solution. Else this dangerous practice isn't going to stop soon — Arun Jayaram (@arjay84) February 23, 2021

Thanks but to create awareness more in time to seat sit sir and create in dangerous of running train boarding . — Vivek (@Vivek91419742) February 23, 2021

Lady Constable ko bht bht Dhanyawad aur is bahaduri ko Naman. U r great 👍💗 — Punit Tripathi (@PunitTr43780033) February 24, 2021

