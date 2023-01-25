Braveheart Aviator Wins Gallantry Award For Sacrificing Life For Trainee; Check Full List

The Indian Navy will award the Nao Sena Medal to the late Commander Nishant Singh who sacrificed his life post an international exercise ‘Malabar 20’ on November 26, 2020. The Gallantry award will be bestowed on the late commander on the eve of the 74th Republic Day for his heroic act as he managed to save a trainee pilot flying with him in a MiG 677.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy revealed that after getting airborne with a trainee pilot from INS Vikramaditya near Goa after the military exercise with the US Navy, Singh's MiG 677 "encountered an abrupt, rapid, undemanded and uncontrolled nose down movement".

"Despite the officer’s resilient attempt to counter the same with stick back movement, the aircraft continued to pitch down rapidly with a rate of descent of almost 15000 feet/minute at extremely low altitudes close to water," the statement read.

(Late CDR Nishant Singh)

"With less than a second prior impact with water, and conditions highly unfavorable for any further recovery attempt the officer took the extreme step of selfless sacrifice to save his trainee pilot being fully aware of his impending death," read the official statement.

The late commander managed to initiate the ejection command at an altitude of 502 feet saving his trainee pilot before the aircraft crashed into the water with him still aboard. An investigation into the accident by the Navy confirmed that "there was nothing more that could have been done by the pilot considering the low altitude and sudden and vicious pitch-down movement of the aircraft immediately after takeoff".

According to the Indian Navy, Singh was one of the most experienced pilots of the MiG-29K fleet and he was a Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 1,500 hrs of total flying experience.

President approves 412 Gallantry awards

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 412 Gallantry awards and other defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others that will be distributed on January 25. According to the Ministry of Defence, these include six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous; 15 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) {posthumous}; seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals.

Moreover, there are 10 Yudh Seva Medals; four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) {posthumous}; 11 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), including three posthumous; 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and126 Vishisht Seva Medals.