Brazil Army Chief Shows Keen Interest In 'Made In India' Weapons During Drills In Pokhran

Brazilian Army commander General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva witnessed a massive firepower demonstration by the Indian Army as he visited Pokhran in Rajasthan on Wednesday, August 30.

Paiva observed India’s integrated drills, showcasing the prowess of the Indian defence industry. Armoured and mechanised troops of the Indian Army's Airavat Division (Black Elephants), under the Western Army Command, carried out integrated training manoeuvres with attack helicopters, as stated by Indian Army officials.

Army officials said the weapon systems executed operational manoeuvres in a combined arms firing exercise involving armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, army air defence, and aviation assets at the Pokhran Field Firing Range.

What was included in the Indian Army's display?

Among the systems demonstrated in the weapons trials were India’s indigenous surface-to-air missile Akash, T-90 S Bhishma tanks, India's Electronic Warfare systems as part of its Samyukta programme, and the Advanced Light Vehicle Helicopter Weapons System integrated variant Rudra. The demonstrations also included an older variant of the Arjun Tank, which experts at DRDO refer to as the "Desert Ferrari."

Image Credit: Indian Army

Indeed, it lived up to its name. Amidst the expanse of Rajasthan's desert, the MBT Arjun asserted its dominance. With a combat weight of 58.5 tons, it rampaged through the sands at 70 km/h. A symbol of "cutting-edge engineering," as described by DRDO. Equipped with a 120 mm calibre rifled gun, it possesses "relatively good" armour-defeating capability. However, the incorporation of Kanchan armour is what makes it a formidable beast, especially in the plains of Punjab and the deserts of Rajasthan.

Image Credit: Indian Army

Amid Rajasthan's desert heat, AKASH emerged as India's guardian of the skies during the weapons demo. A Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile, it defends vulnerable zones with simultaneous multi-target engagement, Electronic Counter-Counter Measures to defend against enemy ECM threats, and, as per DRDO, due to the units being designed for quick deployment and mobility, the system becomes highly adaptable. Therefore, calling Akash as India's "Short King" should not be a drag, as explicitly mentioned by the Ministry of Defence during the cabinet's approval for its export, "Akash is the country's important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation."

Image Credit: Indian Army

ALH has been among the crème de la crème of the Indian Armed Forces and is a true representative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. HAL has delivered a total of 336 helicopters by October 2022, both to India and foreign customers. The indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV) is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class. The army showcased the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) variant Rudra, which performed in synergy with the mechanised and armoured troops as part of the integrated firing drills.

Image Credit: ANI

Electronic warfare systems of the Indian Army and signal apparatus were also part of the drills in Rajasthan, and the Brazilian Army chief witnessed India’s capabilites firsthand.

Image Credit: Indian Army

The Brazilian Army Chief’s reaction

As reported by PTI, Paiva showed keen interest in 'Made In India' platforms as part of 'Aatmanirbharta'. "General Paiva expressed his admiration for the cohesion, coordination, interoperability, and complimented the robustness of the Indian Army to operate in varied terrains and difficult conditions, across various spectrums of engagement," the statement said.

The Commander of the Brazilian Army is on a six-day visit to India (August 28 - September 2, 2023) with the aim of bolstering India-Brazil armed forces ties. A day before the demonstration, he held talks with General Manoj Pande on cooperation and exchanged insights at the Army Headquarters, highlighting joint growth and the sharing of military practices. Meetings with the Defense Chief and Secretary were also geared towards achieving common security goals.

The "keen interest," as reported by PTI, in Indian defence technology presents an opportunity for exports of indigenous systems, as Brazil has emerged as India's biggest ally in recent years.