'Break Barricades': Farmers' Leader Releases Provocative Message Ahead Of Sep 7 Protest

Ahead of the protest call given by farmers’ unions for September 7, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Monday released a rather provocative video. In the video widely doing the rounds on social media, the farmers' leader can be heard provoking the farmers to break police barricades, and reach the site of the protest. The farmers are protesting against the August 28 lathi charge.

On the said date, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend a BJP meeting in Karnal. The farmers had gathered near Bastara toll plaza to protest against Khattar's visit to Karnal, which made the police resort to lathi charge to disperse the gathering. More than 10 farmers sustained injuries in the lathi charge, and one of the injured passed away due to heart attack the following day.

Following the incident, a video went viral in which the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha was caught on camera purportedly instructing policemen to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach security. Taking cognizance of the incident, and the video of the SDM, the farmer unions held a maha panchayat in which they narrowed down upon several demands, and threatened to launch a gherao protest at the Karnal secretariat on September 7 for an indefinite period, if the demands were not met.

Gurnam Singh Charuni provokes farmers

'As you all know, tomorrow we all have to gather in the Karnal food market, and then surround the secretariat," Gurnam Singh Charuni was heard saying in a video, making it clear that the protest was still on. Underlining that the administration has imposed Section 144 in Karnal, and is most likely to barricade different areas of the district, the BKU leader added, "I would like to request the people living near Karnal to come in their tractors, and break the barricades wherever is possible."

In the video, Charuni, however, warned the people from retaliating to police action. "If you retaliate, you will bring upon yourself and the farmer unions a bad name, and if police resorts to lathi charge, the government will get a bad name," the BKU leader further said. He added that the protest should be saved 'no matter what'.

Meanwhile, the administration has strengthened its force by deploying Police of five adjoining districts in the area to keep under control the situation.