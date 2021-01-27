'Break Barricades, Final Match On Jan 26': See Farmer Neta Chaduni's Threat Before Riot

A video of farmers' leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has surfaced in which he is seen warning the Central government about the January 26 event. In the video, Chaduni says that the Central government keeps on giving dates and now we are giving them a date which is January 26. He says in the video that farmers should be prepared to break the barricades on January 26 because the Central government is not ready to listen otherwise. He is seen issuing a threat that the government will be responsible for whatever happens on that day.

Chaduni says in the video, "They call us for meetings and what we get is a new date. Government is not ready to listen to anything, they are stubborn. We are giving warning to the government for Jan 26. I am appealing all farmers to be fully prepared for Jan 26, bring tractors and break their barricades. This will be a final match on Jan 26. The government will be responsible for whatever will happen on that day."



It is to be noted that Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had distanced itself from the "all-party meeting" taken up by Gurnam Singh Chaduni with political parties. They also set up a committee to discuss Chaduni's political activities and suspended him from the Farm union. Later, after discussing Chaduni's meeting, the SKM has revoked his ban, allowing him to attend next round of talks with the Centre. Chaduni is accused of ruckus in Karnal during Haryana CM's Mahapanchayat meet and has also been accused of teaming up with Congress to topple Khattar govt in a Rs 10 crore deal.

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

