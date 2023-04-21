Breaking Barriers: Wg Cdr Deepika Misra Becomes 1st IAF Woman To Get Gallantry Award

In a proud and historic moment for India, the Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Deepika Misra on Thursday became the first women officer in the IAF to be presented with a gallantry award at the investiture ceremony held in Delhi.

According to the IAF spokesperson, Wing Commander Misra, a helicopter pilot from Rajasthan, has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of exceptional courage displayed during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh in 2021. The award acknowledges Misra's contribution to the relief operation in which she helped in saving 47 lives including women and children. The officials stated that her efforts of bravery and courage during the rescue operation, not only saved precious lives in a natural calamity but also instilled a sense of safety amongst the common populace in the flood-affected area.

#WATCH | IAF’s first woman gallantry award winner Wing Commander Deepika Misra received her Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry from IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at an investiture ceremony. She helped in saving lives of 47 people in floods last year in areas of MP& Raj. pic.twitter.com/0rafSejI5p — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented the "Vayu Sena Medal" to Wing Commander Misra. The Air Chief Marshal also presented the Yudh Seva Medal and other awards to several officers and air warriors at an investiture ceremony held at the Air Force Auditorium in Subroto Park in the national capital.

Speaking about the award ceremony, Air Force Public Relations Officer Ashish Moghe said, "Today we awarded the Vayu Sena Medal gallantry, Vayu Seva Medal and Vishishth Seva Medal as well Yudh Seva Medal. The Yudh Seva Medal and Vayu Seva Medal gallantry were awarded for gallant action and the Vayu Sena Medal and Vishishth Seva Medal have been awarded for outstanding service to the nation so we have a category of these which have given," ANI reported.

Talking about Misra, he said, "Wing Commander Deepika Misra is being awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for her heroics during a flood relief operation in Madhya Pradesh, last year. She had saved several lives while risking her own... She is the first woman officer of the Indian Air Force to be awarded the Vayu Sena Medal."

According to an IAF spokesperson, Misra became the first woman officer of the IAF to get a gallantry award in the history of the IAF. Though women from the IAF have received awards in the past, it is for the first time that a gallantry award has been conferred to a woman officer.