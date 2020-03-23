BREAKING: Here's PM Modi's Stern Message To Lockdown Violators In India's Coronavirus War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out those flouting the lockdown rules, as Coronavirus count in the country stands at 369 as per recent statistics. On March 22, millions of Indians stayed indoors in an overwhelming response to PM Modi's call to maintain a day of 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards the essential service providers.

Even as the country attempted a one-day lockdown on Sunday to curb the spread of Coronavirus, plenty of people in parts of the country rallied on roads in groups post 5 PM in response to PM Modi's call to exude appreciation by clapping or clanging. Brazenly disregarding the Prime Minister's appeal to practice self-isolation and maintain social distancing, groups of people took on the streets in various parts of the country, in what may seem like a celebration.

Amid the health emergency, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed." The coronavirus count in India at the end of perhaps the single-most-important day in the fight against the outbreak on these shores thus far currently stands at 396, as per a release by the Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR). Beating bells, metal vessels, and conch shells, people acknowledged the services of the thousands of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff.

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' is the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak and the countrymen have proved that together they can defeat any challenge. "Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.

He said the self-imposed curfew should "not be considered as a success" as it is the "beginning of a long battle". "Janta Curfew is beginning of a long battle. Today countrymen have told that we are capable, and once we decide we can take on any challenge together," he said.

On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. As a part of the imposed restrictions, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

(with PTI inputs)

