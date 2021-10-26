Last Updated:

Breaking News: Captain Amarinder To Address Media Tomorrow; US Issues New Travel Policy

09:24 IST, October 26th 2021
TMC,AAP Demand Goa CM's Resignation, Judicial Enquiry After Ex-Guv Alleges Corruption

Accusing Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant of corruption, TMC on Monday, cited ex-Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik who has claimed that 'Sawant-led government is corrupt in every sphere'. Demanding Sawant's resignation, Trinamool has demanded a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged corruption. AAP has also demanded the same. TMC eyes to dethrone BJP from Goa in the upcoming state polls in February 2022.

 

09:12 IST, October 26th 2021
Delhi Police Commissioner Highlights Security Measures Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and explained the security arrangements made in the national capital ahead of Diwali. Asthana has assured that Delhi Police is completely prepared to handle the situation during the festive season and also informed that the police force has been preparing for the last two months considering the scale and organisation of an event of this magnitude.

"Since last two months we are preparing ourselves keeping in mind large number of people who visit the market areas to purchase things," said Rakesh Asthana

09:07 IST, October 26th 2021
China removes minarets, domes, Islamic symbols from mosques under 'sinicization' movement

In major developments under the "sinicization" movement, China has expedited the removal of Islamic-style structures from mosques. In September, Beijing remodelled the Dongguan Mosque in the northwestern city of Xining with Buddist symbols and replaced the green domes and minarets on the roof with a regular flat roof. "The government says they want us to 'sinify' our mosques, so they look more like Beijing's Tiananmen Square," Ali, a local fruit vendor told NPR news.

 

09:07 IST, October 26th 2021
COVID-19: EU backs Moderna's booster shot for people aged 18 and above

Moderna's coronavirus vaccination booster dose "can be considered" in people aged 18 and above, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The EU agency announced in a statement that its analysis showed that a third dose of Moderna's vaccine, given at least six months after the second dose, resulted in an increase in antibody levels among people whose levels were waning. The booster dose is half of what an adult would ordinarily receive.

“At national level, public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation,” the agency said in a statement.

08:06 IST, October 26th 2021
US issues new COVID-19 travel policy

United States Department of State spokesperson has said that foreign national air travellers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an aeroplane to the US.  The new vaccination policy will go into effect for international travellers on 8 November. 

 

07:42 IST, October 26th 2021
Ex-Punjab CM to address media tomorrow

Stirring speculations of making a big announcement, Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 27 October at 11 AM in Chandigarh. The latest announcement by Singh's media adviser, Raveen Thukral came in the backdrop of ex-Punjab CM already revealing that he will form his own party in the state, days after quitting Congress following an internal tussle. Singh said last week, "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year."

 

07:42 IST, October 26th 2021
Amit Shah pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 26 October paid tribute to the 40 CRPF  jawans who lost their lives on 14 February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber. A convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was hit by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district in 2019.

 

