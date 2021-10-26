Breaking News: Captain Amarinder To Address Media Tomorrow; US Issues New Travel Policy

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Accusing Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant of corruption, TMC on Monday, cited ex-Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik who has claimed that 'Sawant-led government is corrupt in every sphere'. Demanding Sawant's resignation, Trinamool has demanded a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged corruption. AAP has also demanded the same. TMC eyes to dethrone BJP from Goa in the upcoming state polls in February 2022.
On behalf all Goans, we demand-— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 25, 2021
- High-level Judicial Enquiry by a retired SC Judge to look into the alleged corruption
- Resignation of the CM to facilitate a free and fair investigation #SawantMustResign
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview and explained the security arrangements made in the national capital ahead of Diwali. Asthana has assured that Delhi Police is completely prepared to handle the situation during the festive season and also informed that the police force has been preparing for the last two months considering the scale and organisation of an event of this magnitude.
"Since last two months we are preparing ourselves keeping in mind large number of people who visit the market areas to purchase things," said Rakesh Asthana
In major developments under the "sinicization" movement, China has expedited the removal of Islamic-style structures from mosques. In September, Beijing remodelled the Dongguan Mosque in the northwestern city of Xining with Buddist symbols and replaced the green domes and minarets on the roof with a regular flat roof. "The government says they want us to 'sinify' our mosques, so they look more like Beijing's Tiananmen Square," Ali, a local fruit vendor told NPR news.
My (4 yr old) guide book getting out of date. Go to the Dongguan Great Mosque, it advises. So I do. Closed for renovations (which seem to have included removing the dome and minarets - photo from street-side of building in book) pic.twitter.com/tSKki0ZW9M— Christina Scott (@CScottFCDO) September 13, 2021
Moderna's coronavirus vaccination booster dose "can be considered" in people aged 18 and above, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The EU agency announced in a statement that its analysis showed that a third dose of Moderna's vaccine, given at least six months after the second dose, resulted in an increase in antibody levels among people whose levels were waning. The booster dose is half of what an adult would ordinarily receive.
“At national level, public health bodies may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account the local epidemiological situation,” the agency said in a statement.
United States Department of State spokesperson has said that foreign national air travellers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an aeroplane to the US. The new vaccination policy will go into effect for international travellers on 8 November.
Beginning November 8, the U.S. will have a new policy for Americans returning home after traveling abroad. Here’s what you need to know before you go: https://t.co/oOT2DnZknX pic.twitter.com/R9gPLwQWwG— Department of State (@StateDept) October 25, 2021
Stirring speculations of making a big announcement, Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 27 October at 11 AM in Chandigarh. The latest announcement by Singh's media adviser, Raveen Thukral came in the backdrop of ex-Punjab CM already revealing that he will form his own party in the state, days after quitting Congress following an internal tussle. Singh said last week, "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year."
Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/3bxpT1oZaz— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 26, 2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 26 October paid tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives on 14 February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber. A convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was hit by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district in 2019.
J&K | Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack pic.twitter.com/YCrsu60ELD— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021