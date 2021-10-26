Breaking News: Captain Amarinder To Address Media Tomorrow; US Issues New Travel Policy

Stirring speculations of making a big announcement, Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 27 October at 11 AM in Chandigarh. The latest announcement by Singh's media adviser, Raveen Thukral came in the backdrop of ex-Punjab CM already revealing that he will form his own party in the state, days after quitting Congress following an internal tussle. Singh said last week, "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year."

Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in. pic.twitter.com/3bxpT1oZaz — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 26, 2021