Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Lay Stone Of Infra-projects Worth Rs 18,000 Cr In Dehradun

1. Maharashtra
Omicron: 30 samples sent for genome sequencing, says Maha health dept. A total of 30 samples have been sent for genome sequencing after airport and field surveillance to detect the presence of Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2
Until Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from high-risk countries at Mumbai airport have been tested using RT-PCR, with two samples testing positive, it added.
A total of 224 out of 11,060 passengers arriving from other countries have been tested as well and one sample has returned positive, a department official said.
"Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since 1st November is underway. A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Fourteen have been sent to NIV, Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory," he said. PTI PR
2. West Bengal
WB govt orders 7-days isolation, RTPCR to continue. West Bengal government on Friday directed that travellers from countries affected by Omicron to the state will be required to stay in isolation for seven days, a senior official said.
Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests as the threat of Omicron, the COVID variant, looms across the world, he said.
The direction was also given to keep a strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore, the official said after a meeting held by chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Airport Authorities officers during the day.
"There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travellers will have to furnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicron, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department, he added.
3. Sikkim
65 inmates, staffers of Sikkim prison among 76 new COVID patients. Sikkim reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 76 more people, including 65 inmates and staffers of Namchi Central Jail, tested positive for the infection, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 32,343, a health bulletin said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 403 as no fresh fatality was registered.
60 inmates and 5 staffers of the Namchi Central Jail in South Sikkim district are among the new patients, it said.
4. Chandigarh
A woman who returned from SA to Chandigarh jumps home quarantine, goes to 5-star hotel, A woman who returned to Chandigarh from South Africa two days ago allegedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel here, prompting authorities on Friday to order strict action against her for violating Covid protocols for travellers, especially those arriving from "at-risk" countries where Omicron variant has been detected.
5. Jammu and Kashmir
With the emergence of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases, Jammu and Kashmir government, in its advisory, said that international travellers from 'at risk' nations, who test negative at the Srinagar airport, will have to home quarantine for seven days.
After the eighth day, the travellers will also have to undergo another COVID-19 test, and have been advised to "monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks".
Further, the travellers from other countries who test negative at the airport, as per the order of Jammu Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (JK DMRRR), will just have to "monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks".
6. Kerala
A man, who returned from the UK on Nov 21, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 26. Samples of his mother & house help have been sent for testing. The man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing: Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr Ummer Farook
7. Delhi
Around 12 passengers arrived from 'at risk' countries where Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly, admitted at LNJP Hospital from Delhi international airport.
All patients, except one (with mild symptoms), are stable: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi
A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday night for allegedly raping a girl after promising to marry her, officials said. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged at Reasi police station.
A medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statement was also recorded before a judicial magistrate, the officials said. Reasi SSP Shailender Singh constituted a special team headed by a sub-inspector rank officer and sent to Jammu to arrest the accused.
The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the case is underway, Singh told PTI.
Earlier, a 39-year-old Chandigarh resident who had returned from South Africa a few days ago had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and his sample was sent to Delhi for genome sequencing. The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a “variant of concern”, the health body's top category for worrying coronavirus variants.
After Bengaluru, now 13 out of 297 foreign returnees in Uttar Pradesh have gone missing as they provided wrong mobile numbers and addresses to the administration, informed Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan. The official further added that the details that they provided to them were given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out the whereabouts of those international passengers.
Meerut CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan on foreign travellers who provided wrong details:
#Omicron | 13 out of 297 foreign returnees have given wrong mobile numbers & addresses to the administration. The details that they provided to us have been given to LIU (Local Intelligence Unit) to find out their whereabouts: Meerut CMO Dr Akhilesh Mohan (03.12)
Union Power Minister RK Singh held a meeting with power ministers of North Eastern states to review Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme in Guwahati on Friday Objective is to give 24×7 power supply to every household & make India a world leader in power production, Singh said
Union Minister of States for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday said that the procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems was a “sovereign decision” based on existing threat perceptions and to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Bhatt said that the central government is aware of all developments that may impact the procurement of Defence Equipment. He also explained that the S-400 missile is a potent system in terms of operational capability, adding that the induction of the system will enhance the air defence capability of India.
Bhatt said, “Government takes sovereign decisions based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges. The deliveries are as per contractual timelines.”
In yet another jolt to Congress, ex-CM Mukul Sangma's close aide Richard M Marak quit the party on Friday, tendering his resignation to India Youth Congress president Srinivas B V. Marak, the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress chief, later took to Facebook to announce his exit. Marak's exit comes days after Sangma and 11 other MLAs merged the state unit with TMC.
"I have been unhappy with the party for quite some time now due to the way the INC has been functioning. There is a structural defect in the INC. This has already been highlighted many times in the past but there has been no attempt to rectify these. Instead, those who have pointed out these defects have been vilified," wrote Marak in his resignation letter.
"Talks between Haryana CM & farmers yesterday remained inconclusive, although they've agreed to take back the cases registered against farmers. Like Punjab, we need a state-wise compensation for deaths of farmers & employment guarantee too."
Puri | Following #CycloneJawad warning, fishermen do not venture into the sea
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, Puri witnesses rainfall and high-speed winds #Odisha
Trinamool Congress' Madan Mitra on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee's character was not to break the Congress, especially because she was a product of the party. Explaining why the TMC supremo was pushing the parties of the Opposition, Madan Mitra underlined that the 'Congress was being seen in connivance with BJP, not allowing any opposition to emerge so that the saffron party is hit'. He added that the responsibility of it all will fall on Mamata since she was the 'face of the Opposition'.
"Modi & Mamata - no other politician is there in the country at the moment," Madan Mitra said. The TMC leader added, "If these people think they can bring down BJP, there is no issue let them do it. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't matter, what is the harm?"
In an intriguing development, mysterious lights were spotted over a few north Indian states, following which, several videos and images were shared on social media. Defence sources have confirmed that it was a satellite, reported ANI. Meanwhile, some media reports also suggest that those are Elon Musk-led ‘Starlink’ satellites.
Some users on Twitter shared similar images and videos where a flickering light, which looks almost like a straight line, was seen moving and shining in the night sky.
Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states and videos shared on social media. Defence sources confirm it was a satellite, earlier media reports say it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites.
(Pic - screengrab from a video) pic.twitter.com/6Qxi33igWq
As cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have emerged in a few countries across the world, Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij highlighted the importance of vaccines in tackling the pandemic and the state's preparedness in tackling the new strain. On 3 December, Anil Vij told reporters that the health department of Haryana has been fully vaccinated to tackle the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to ANI. Furthermore, he stated that the state is "fully prepared" to fight the new strain.
Anil Vij insisted that employees of the health department have successfully worked during the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about the measures put in place against the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Anil Vij said that 90 pressure swing absorption technology oxygen plants have been set up in the state and orders have been given for their operation.
PM Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 cr in Dehradun on December 4,
As per reports, Canada has confirmed 15 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus and severe illness trends across the country could start to rise again, public health officials have said.
Remembering the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on its 37th anniversary, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday called the incident ‘unfortunate’. Speaking about the tragic incident, Mishra said that the people will question those who helped Warren Anderson to flee this country whenever the event is discussed. He went on to add that arresting Anderson, who was CEO of the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) at the time of the Bhopal disaster in 1984, was necessary to provide justice to the victims.
Speaking to ANI on the 37th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Narottam Mishra said, “This was an unfortunate incident. But whenever the gas tragedy will be discussed, people of the country will question those who helped Chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson flee from India”. The State health minister added, “Had Anderson been arrested, the victim of the tragedy would have received appropriate compensation and justice.”
IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.
According to the IMD, gale winds with speeds reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are very likely to prevail over west central & adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal from the evening of Dec 4 for the subsequent 12 hours and speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along & off north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts between December 4 and December 5 morning.
MBA entrance exam postponed over Cyclone 'Jawad' scare
The Delhi government’s first pilgrimage train of the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’ to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was flagged off on Friday, December 3. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Safdarjung Railway Station to give a green signal to the train from the national capital to Ayodhya and Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was also present at the occasion, according to ANI. Passengers of the train will get to visit the holy Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
Addressing the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed that the first train from Delhi to Ayodhya has departed. He added that the passengers of the train will be able to worship Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Furthermore, he revealed that he spoke to passengers on the train who were happy. Kejriwal stated that as the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to witness a drop, more pilgrimage trains from Delhi will be introduced.
कुछ दिन पहले अयोध्या जी में श्री रामलला के दर्शन किए तो मन में एक विचार आया, दिल्ली के अपने सभी बुजुर्गों को भी भगवान श्री राम के दर्शन कराउं
दिल्ली से अयोध्या के लिए आज तीर्थयात्रा की पहली ट्रेन को रवाना किया। ये मेरे लिए बेहद भावुक पल थे, सबकी यात्रा मंगलमय हो।
जय श्री राम।
"Later the cyclone will move towards Orissa and heavy rainfall will be observed in all coastal regions. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase on 4th Dec. Wind speed is expected to be 50-55km/hr and will increase gradually gusting to 100km/hr," Mrityunjay Mahapatra (DG, IMD) told ANI.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an extensive warning on Friday morning in response to Cyclone Jawad, stating that a depression over the Bay of Bengal had strengthened into a deep depression and was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and IMD conducted a joint press conference to address preparedness for Cyclone Jawad, which is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4. All updates on this cyclone are being monitored by the IMD and the NDRF.
On December 4 morning, heavy rains will reach the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the IMD. NDRF teams have also been deployed for relief and rescue during the cyclone's peak. IMD stated that the cyclone's speed is between 60 and 70 km/h, with the potential to increase to 100 km/h as it prepares to make landfall in the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
IMD DG Mrityunjay Mahapatra told news agency ANI, "Due to heavy rainfall, electric and telephonic lines can be disrupted. Cyclone alerts are announced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh."
Due to heavy rainfall, electric&telephonic lines can be disrupted. Cyclone alerts are announced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. This can turn into a cyclonic storm and is likely to reach Vishakhapatnam by the evening tomorrow: Mrityunjay Mahapatra(DG, IMD)
After facing backlash from all corners, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally broken his silence on the horrific Sialkot incident. Taking into cognizance the incident in which a mob lynched a Sri Lankan National before setting his body on fire, Khan called it a 'day of shame for Pakistan'. Khan highlighted that he was 'overseeing the investigation' in the incident, and assured that all those responsible will be 'punished with the full severity of the law'.
The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress— Imran Khan
Stating that India is on right track, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director (MD) of Reliance Industries Limited, on Friday supported proposed cryptocurrency and data privacy bills. The billionaire said that India has the right to build and protect strategic digital infrastructure.
Calling data "new oil", Ambani said that the right to privacy of every citizen should be safeguarded. "India is putting in place the most forward-looking policies and regulations," he said at the Infinity Forum. He pointed that India already has a great framework of digital Aadhaar, digital payments and digital bank accounts.
On the Data privacy bill, the Reliance chairman said, "Data and digital infrastructure is strategically important for India and every other nation in the world. Every country has the right to build and protect this strategic digital infrastructure,"
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday briefed the Lok Sabha over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a day after two cases were reported from Karnataka. He assured that the Government is prepared to fight Omicron amid growing concerns in the country involving the South African variant. Mandaviya also slammed the Opposition for politics over COVID management.
While addressing the Parliament, the Health Minister said, "3.46 crore Corona cases have been reported in India, and 4.6 Lakh people died - this is 1.36% of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world. Under Modi Government, work is going on to strengthen weak health infrastructure. Our government has worked for results without blaming previous governments that ignored health infrastructure. In the last two years, decisions under the leadership of PM Modi show that this govt works with will power and not power."
"First COVID-19 case in India was reported on 13th January 2020 in Kerala. But the first meeting of the Monitoring Committee constituted by the Centre, was held on 8th Jan 2020. It means we were alert, a committee had been formed before the case was reported and it had started working. There was a time when it took three years for approval if someone did research on a vaccine. So, nobody used to do research. We scrapped those rules and the nation got vaccine after research within a year - this facility has been given by PM Modi," he added.