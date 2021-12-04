Breaking News Live: PM Modi To Lay Stone Of Infra-projects Worth Rs 18,000 Cr In Dehradun

1. Maharashtra

Omicron: 30 samples sent for genome sequencing, says Maha health dept. A total of 30 samples have been sent for genome sequencing after airport and field surveillance to detect the presence of Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2

Until Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from high-risk countries at Mumbai airport have been tested using RT-PCR, with two samples testing positive, it added.

A total of 224 out of 11,060 passengers arriving from other countries have been tested as well and one sample has returned positive, a department official said.

"Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since 1st November is underway. A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Fourteen have been sent to NIV, Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory," he said. PTI PR



2. West Bengal

WB govt orders 7-days isolation, RTPCR to continue. West Bengal government on Friday directed that travellers from countries affected by Omicron to the state will be required to stay in isolation for seven days, a senior official said.

Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests as the threat of Omicron, the COVID variant, looms across the world, he said.

The direction was also given to keep a strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore, the official said after a meeting held by chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Airport Authorities officers during the day.

"There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travellers will have to furnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicron, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department, he added.



3. Sikkim

65 inmates, staffers of Sikkim prison among 76 new COVID patients. Sikkim reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 76 more people, including 65 inmates and staffers of Namchi Central Jail, tested positive for the infection, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 32,343, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 403 as no fresh fatality was registered.

60 inmates and 5 staffers of the Namchi Central Jail in South Sikkim district are among the new patients, it said.



4. Chandigarh

A woman who returned from SA to Chandigarh jumps home quarantine, goes to 5-star hotel, A woman who returned to Chandigarh from South Africa two days ago allegedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel here, prompting authorities on Friday to order strict action against her for violating Covid protocols for travellers, especially those arriving from "at-risk" countries where Omicron variant has been detected.



5. Jammu and Kashmir

With the emergence of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases, Jammu and Kashmir government, in its advisory, said that international travellers from 'at risk' nations, who test negative at the Srinagar airport, will have to home quarantine for seven days.

After the eighth day, the travellers will also have to undergo another COVID-19 test, and have been advised to "monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks".

Further, the travellers from other countries who test negative at the airport, as per the order of Jammu Kashmir's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (JK DMRRR), will just have to "monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks".



6. Kerala

A man, who returned from the UK on Nov 21, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov 26. Samples of his mother & house help have been sent for testing. The man's sample has been sent for genome sequencing: Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr Ummer Farook



7. Delhi

Around 12 passengers arrived from 'at risk' countries where Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly, admitted at LNJP Hospital from Delhi international airport.

All patients, except one (with mild symptoms), are stable: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi