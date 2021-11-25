Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: Param Bir Singh Leaves After 7 Hours Of Interrogation

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Breaking news

Image: .

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.
pointer
18:37 IST, November 25th 2021
Kerala records 5,987 fresh COVID-19 cases & 384 fatalities

Kerala records 5,987 fresh COVID-19 cases, 384 fatalities, infection tally rises to 51,08,112 and death toll reaches 38,737; active case count 51,804: State government

pointer
18:19 IST, November 25th 2021
Param Bir Singh leaves after 7 hours of interrogation

Param Bir Singh has left the Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali after more than seven hours of interrogation in an alleged Goregaon extortion case.

 

pointer
17:48 IST, November 25th 2021
Anna Hazare admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain

Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable: Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic

pointer
17:39 IST, November 25th 2021
India has created 65 unicorns, ready to help SCO members: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

"Indian startups have so far created 65 unicorns, out of which 28 unicorns were added during 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experience with the other SCO Member States through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on startups and innovation," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at SCO meet.

pointer
17:26 IST, November 25th 2021
Process to suspend Param Bir Singh underway: Sources

According to Republic Media Network sources, the process to suspend Param Bir Singh is on. The cabinet is likely to take a decision on suspension.

 

pointer
17:11 IST, November 25th 2021
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar calls meeting over Amravati violence & Param Bir Singh issue post-cabinet meeting

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called a meeting regarding Amravati violence and Parambir Singh issue post-cabinet meeting. The meeting is underway at Sahyadri guest house. State's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil along with top officials of the Home department are present for the meeting.

pointer
17:00 IST, November 25th 2021
Param Bir Singh likely to appear before Chandiwal commission on Friday

According to Republic Media Network sources, former Mumbai Commissioner Parambir Singh is likely to appear before the Chandiwal commission on Friday, November 26. He is currently being interrogated by Mumbai crime branch in Goregaon extortion case.

 

pointer
16:47 IST, November 25th 2021
Will go on hunger strike against Punjab government: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says he will go on a hunger strike against the state govt if it doesn't make public the reports on drugs menace and the sacrilege incident.

 

pointer
16:47 IST, November 25th 2021
'Modi era' has demolished legacy of 'cut, commission and corruption': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

"Modi era" has demolished legacy of "cut, commission and corruption" rampant during Congress-led regimes at Centre, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

pointer
16:24 IST, November 25th 2021
India part of Interpol's decision-making body; CBI's Praveen Sinha elected as Delegate for Asia

India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected today as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), according to ANI sources.

 

pointer
16:24 IST, November 25th 2021
Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer to cross examine Sachin Vaze tomorrow at 1 PM

In Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Police officer Sachin Waze will be cross-examined by Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer on Friday at 1 pm.

pointer
16:24 IST, November 25th 2021
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to chair RIC meet tomorrow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday will chair the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China.  The meeting will be held in the digital video conference format. 

pointer
16:24 IST, November 25th 2021
Chandiwal Committee to cross-examine dismissed Police officer Sachin Waze's statement

In Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Police officer Sachin Waze presented before Chandiwal Committee today. His statement being cross-examined again. Committee asked Singh's counsel his whereabouts. "He's in Mumbai," counsel says.

pointer
15:55 IST, November 25th 2021
Tamil Nadu CM requests Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to resume flight services to Malaysia & Singapore

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting him to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to facilitate the movement of Tamils with permanent residentship of these countries.

pointer
15:39 IST, November 25th 2021
Maharashtra Cabinet meeting underway over Param Bir Singh as the tainted ex-cop arrives in Mumbai

Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh is in the Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali in an alleged Goregaon extortion case. Currently, the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting is underway over Param Bir Singh as the tainted ex-cop arrives in Mumbai.

pointer
15:39 IST, November 25th 2021
Infrastructure not politics for us but part of national policy, says PM Narendra Modi

After laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, PM Modi says, "For us, infrastructure is a matter of national building, not politics. Our endeavour is to complete infrastructure projects within the stipulated time period." 

 

pointer
15:31 IST, November 25th 2021
Law student suicide: Congress holds protest against cop; demands suspension

Congress holds a protest march to Aluva East Police station demanding suspension of the circle officer in the alleged of a 21-year-old law student. To disperse protestors, police use tear gas and water cannon on protestors.

pointer
14:42 IST, November 25th 2021
PM Modi lays foundation of Noida International Airport

After laying the foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation:

Watch live:

 

pointer
14:13 IST, November 25th 2021
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks from Noida

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke from Noida. 

Watch live:

 

pointer
13:59 IST, November 25th 2021
PM Modi reaches Jewar to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport

Uttar Pradesh is all set to become the only State in the country to have five international airports as PM Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

 

pointer
13:35 IST, November 25th 2021
NSUI workers stage protests outside MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Residence

Major violence broke out after protesters refused to demonstrate peacefully and started pelting stone. 

Watch live:

 

pointer
13:06 IST, November 25th 2021
Delhi HC dismisses a petition to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya'

Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

 

pointer
12:56 IST, November 25th 2021
Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections to be held on 19th December

The timings for polls will be 7 am to 5 pm. The last date of filing nominations is 1st December: State Election Commissioner, Sourav Das.

 

pointer
12:35 IST, November 25th 2021
Defamation suit: Nawab Malik's lawyer says 'won't tweet against Wankhedes'

Nawab Malik's lawyer has informed the court that he will not tweet anything against Sameer Wankhede and his family until the next date of hearing. 

Tune in for latest updates:

 

pointer
12:22 IST, November 25th 2021
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'conspiracy to break Congress going on in Northeast'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted to 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC and challenged Mamata Banerjee to first elect them on TMC's symbol&then formally welcome them to her party.

 

pointer
12:17 IST, November 25th 2021
Param Bir Singh being grilled at Crime Branch Unit 11 in Mumbai

In the latest update, Param Bir Singh is being grilled at Crime Branch Unit 11 in Mumbai.

Get latest update here:

 

pointer
12:11 IST, November 25th 2021
Goregaon alleged extortion case: Param Bir Singh reaches Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali

Param Bir Singh reaches the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case.

 

pointer
11:51 IST, November 25th 2021
Amit Shah addresses ‘Bharat at 75- Empowering North East India’

In a video conference, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed ‘Bharat at 75- Empowering North East India’ at the Annual Session and AGM of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

 

pointer
11:27 IST, November 25th 2021
Param Bir Singh at Kandivali Crime Branch office

After landing to Mumbai, Param Bir Singh reached the Kandivali Crime Branch office.

Tune in to watch the latest updates on Republic TV:

 

pointer
11:21 IST, November 25th 2021
2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case: Bombay HC sends three accused to life imprisonment

In the 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case, Bombay High Court set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused, and sent them to life imprisonment:

 

Tags: Breaking news, India news, General News
COMMENT