Breaking News Live: Param Bir Singh Leaves After 7 Hours Of Interrogation

Kerala records 5,987 fresh COVID-19 cases, 384 fatalities, infection tally rises to 51,08,112 and death toll reaches 38,737; active case count 51,804: State government
Param Bir Singh has left the Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali after more than seven hours of interrogation in an alleged Goregaon extortion case.
Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable: Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic
"Indian startups have so far created 65 unicorns, out of which 28 unicorns were added during 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experience with the other SCO Member States through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on startups and innovation," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at SCO meet.
According to Republic Media Network sources, the process to suspend Param Bir Singh is on. The cabinet is likely to take a decision on suspension.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called a meeting regarding Amravati violence and Parambir Singh issue post-cabinet meeting. The meeting is underway at Sahyadri guest house. State's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil along with top officials of the Home department are present for the meeting.
According to Republic Media Network sources, former Mumbai Commissioner Parambir Singh is likely to appear before the Chandiwal commission on Friday, November 26. He is currently being interrogated by Mumbai crime branch in Goregaon extortion case.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says he will go on a hunger strike against the state govt if it doesn't make public the reports on drugs menace and the sacrilege incident.
"Modi era" has demolished legacy of "cut, commission and corruption" rampant during Congress-led regimes at Centre, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was elected today as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), according to ANI sources.
In Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Police officer Sachin Waze will be cross-examined by Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer on Friday at 1 pm.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday will chair the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India, and China. The meeting will be held in the digital video conference format.
In Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Police officer Sachin Waze presented before Chandiwal Committee today. His statement being cross-examined again. Committee asked Singh's counsel his whereabouts. "He's in Mumbai," counsel says.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting him to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to facilitate the movement of Tamils with permanent residentship of these countries.
Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh is in the Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali in an alleged Goregaon extortion case. Currently, the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting is underway over Param Bir Singh as the tainted ex-cop arrives in Mumbai.
After laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport, PM Modi says, "For us, infrastructure is a matter of national building, not politics. Our endeavour is to complete infrastructure projects within the stipulated time period."
Congress holds a protest march to Aluva East Police station demanding suspension of the circle officer in the alleged of a 21-year-old law student. To disperse protestors, police use tear gas and water cannon on protestors.
After laying the foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation:
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke from Noida.
Uttar Pradesh is all set to become the only State in the country to have five international airports as PM Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Major violence broke out after protesters refused to demonstrate peacefully and started pelting stone.
Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking direction to stop the circulation, sale, purchase, and publication of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
The timings for polls will be 7 am to 5 pm. The last date of filing nominations is 1st December: State Election Commissioner, Sourav Das.
Nawab Malik's lawyer has informed the court that he will not tweet anything against Sameer Wankhede and his family until the next date of hearing.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted to 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC and challenged Mamata Banerjee to first elect them on TMC's symbol&then formally welcome them to her party.
In the latest update, Param Bir Singh is being grilled at Crime Branch Unit 11 in Mumbai.
Param Bir Singh reaches the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case.
In a video conference, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed ‘Bharat at 75- Empowering North East India’ at the Annual Session and AGM of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
After landing to Mumbai, Param Bir Singh reached the Kandivali Crime Branch office.
In the 2013 Shakti Mills gang-rape case, Bombay High Court set aside the sentence of death penalty of three accused, and sent them to life imprisonment:
