Breaking News: Twitter Issues Statement On PM Modi's Account Hack

Twitter has issues a statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account was hacked in the early hours of Sunday. The micro-blogging platform's Spokesperson informed that the company has 24/7 open lines of communication with PM Modi's office.
"We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office & our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our probe revealed that there're no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time," the Spokesperson added
Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of a series of allegations and said that only his party has the guts to face the ruling party. In a media interaction from BJP State Office, Sanjay added that 'BJP is the only party breaking the TRS barrier.' The fresh attack from the saffron party leader comes almost a month after he had slammed the state's Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'fascist' for deceiving people of the state.
"A Large number of youth and various party leaders have joined BJP from Kalwakurthy constituency. Only the BJP has the guts to face the TRS. The BJP is the only party breaking the TRS barrier. It is evident from GHMC, Dubbaka, Huzurabad election results," said the BJP Telangana leader
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said. The operation was going on and further details were awaited, he said.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited Maharashtra to campaign for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. During his address at the 'Tiranga Rally', Owaisi questioned what 'Muslims of India have got from secularism'. In addition, he also asked if Muslims got reservations from secularism.
Without naming the Babri Masjid demolition, Owaisi questioned 'if those who demolished the mosque get punishment?'. The AIMIM chief strongly voiced out against 'political secularism' and asserted that he believes in 'constitutional secularism'. The AIMIM chief has therefore suggested that Muslims should not get trapped in 'political secularism'.
#WATCH | I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism?Did we get reservation from Secularism? Did the ppl who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything...I believe in constitutional secularism¬ in political secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi (11.12) pic.twitter.com/y9tfRtlD8q— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours of Sunday, informed the PM's office. Taking to Twitter, PMO stated, "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored."
The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021
In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.