Breaking News Live: Mortal Remains Of 6 Identified In IAF Helicopter Crash With CDS Rawat

The government Friday said it has approved 3,258 applications out of the total 5,714 it received under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme for supporting children orphaned during the coronavirus pandemic.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told Lok Sabha the applications for such children are uploaded on the portal by respective state and union territory governments.

As of December 8, 5,714 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which 3,258 have been approved by district magistrates after due process and 542 are pending approval, she said in a written reply.

As informed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), 11,331 adoptions have been reported through the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) portal between 2018-19 to 2020-21, Irani said.

Under the scheme, Rs 2000 per child per month is made available for non-institutional care of children in the need of care and protection and Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in Child Care Institutions.

During the last three years, an amount of Rs. 2189.76 crore has been released under the scheme with a total 2,30,063 beneficiaries, the minister added.

Responding to another question, she said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received 438 complaints through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22. (PTI)