Breaking News Live: Mortal Remains Of 6 Identified In IAF Helicopter Crash With CDS Rawat

The government Friday said it has approved 3,258 applications out of the total 5,714 it received under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme for supporting children orphaned during the coronavirus pandemic.
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told Lok Sabha the applications for such children are uploaded on the portal by respective state and union territory governments.
As of December 8, 5,714 applications have been uploaded on the portal out of which 3,258 have been approved by district magistrates after due process and 542 are pending approval, she said in a written reply.
As informed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), 11,331 adoptions have been reported through the Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) portal between 2018-19 to 2020-21, Irani said.
Under the scheme, Rs 2000 per child per month is made available for non-institutional care of children in the need of care and protection and Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in Child Care Institutions.
During the last three years, an amount of Rs. 2189.76 crore has been released under the scheme with a total 2,30,063 beneficiaries, the minister added.
Responding to another question, she said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received 438 complaints through POCSO e-Box during the last three years and the current year 2021-22. (PTI)
The Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women informed Lok Sabha that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBP) scheme has failed to show the desired results and recommended the government to reconsider spending on advertisements and instead focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health.
"The Committee has also found that out of a total of Rs 446.72 crore released during the period 2016-2016, a whopping 78.91% was spent only on media advocacy," the Committee's report informed.
"The Committee has recommended that the government should, hereafter, reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao scheme and should focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health," the
added.
The CM Uddhav Thackeray-led government imposed Section 144 in Mumbai in view of heightened cases of Omicron.
Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Friday including a three-and-half-year-old girl which took the tally of such infections to 17, the state health department said. Overall, Maharashtra recorded 695 new coronavirus cases during the day.
Omicron cases were found in the state capital Mumbai.
With India’s finest military officer and first CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to rest today in Delhi, a state of sorrow has descended over the entire country. While a huge crowd emerged to pay final respects to the revered soldier in Delhi, the entire nation has made efforts to express their tributes to General Rawat and 12 others who died in the tragic IAF crash in their own way.
My heartfelt tributes through this sandart at #Puri beach, Odisha to late CDS General #BipinRawat who unfortunately passed away in a helicopter crash. My thoughts also go for Mrs Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel who lost their lives in the accident. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tx0Ryjqz6C— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 9, 2021
I am proud that my 6yr old is one among the handful citizens and veterans who turned out to pay homage to the fallen heroes.#BipinRawat#JaiHindKiSena 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4U8Vd3CdZH— Capt Africa 🇮🇳 (@Flying_Mallu) December 10, 2021
RT When you notice #VeeraVanakkam 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wKz5OfbYcL— Superstar Raj 🇮🇳 (@NagpurKaRajini) December 9, 2021
If this love is the wealth accumulated by Gen Bipin Rawat, he must be the wealthiest General in the world. pic.twitter.com/weAqQZa57R— Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 10, 2021
This is New India♥️♥️♥️🙏#BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/x4s7vHc3Fd— Ganesh Iyer🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇮🇱 (@Jaz_baatein) December 9, 2021
#LalChowk, #Srinagar #GeneralBipinRawat 🙏🇮🇳#RIPGenRawat https://t.co/zswNkpPC0v pic.twitter.com/orJF7RfBQZ— @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) December 9, 2021
The nation bid a tearful goodbye to General Bipin Singh Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Friday. General Rawat and Madhulika lost their lives in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral.
A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.
At the funeral, the daughters of CDS General Rawat and Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, performed the last rites.
General Bipin Rawat's daughters light his funeral pyre as India's first CDS is laid to rest https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/X2wOv6uHNW— Republic (@republic) December 10, 2021