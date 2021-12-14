Breaking News Live: Omicron Variant, India At UNSC, Srinagar Terror Attack & More

Quick links:
The UK High Court on Tuesday will hear an appeal filed by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi against his extradition from the UK to India. The 50-year-old jeweller is facing jail at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in early March 2019. He has been facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. In August this year, he was granted permission to appeal against the Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition. Modi was granted permission as the court noted that returning to New Delhi would hurt his ‘mental health’ and could cause serious damage to his well-being.
During the hearing, Nirav's attorney informed the court that his client probably commit "suicide" if his client would be placed in a Mumbai based court.
UK High Court to hear fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's UK extradition appeal tomorrow, December 14th.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/yYy2eHYQO6
Days after Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday informed that India may become the first in line to buy the Russian air defence system S-500. However, Borisov remarked that it will happen only if India expresses such a desire and after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in the required quantity. This also comes even as Moscow has already started the delivery of the S400 Triumf surface to air missile system to New Delhi.
The deliveries are a part of the military agreement between India and Russia and the deal was signed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Meanwhile, the United States has threatened to impose possible sanctions on India for the latter's military engagement with Russia.
"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik. Russian Deputy PM also specified that Moscow would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.
Nearly two days after the Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime was sanctioned by the US, another setback came for the Chinese digital currency Renminbi, reported ANI on Monday. Citing the British Intelligence Agency (MI6), Singapore Post reported that the secret agent warned the people over the use of Chinese digital currency Renminbi just before the winter Olympics. The warning from the UK intelligence came days after the Chinese government announced their planning of promoting the Renminbi as a global currency.
According to MI6-- which is tasked mainly with the covert overseas collection and analysis of human intelligence in support of the UK's national security--, the Chinese government vigorously promoted the currency to keep an eye on users. The intelligence agency red-flagged the use of digital currency and added it might turn out to be a matter of "national threat".
Countering Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's definition of TMC as 'Temple-Mosque-Church,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar said party full form is 'Total Money Cut'. BJP leader Majumdar further attacked Mamata Banerjee for not considering 'Gurudwara'. Earlier, the West Bengal Chief Minister, while campaigning in Goa had made this statement alleging the BJP of doing 'caste-based politics'.
West Bengal BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee on secularism front ahead of Goa polls:
Mamata Banerjee is only doing 'political tourism', which is why she is going to Goa...She yells at her MLAs, befools people...: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/uFgfCuJ4MW— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
After a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, killing two and injuring 12 others, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah put the blame on the Government of India. Speaking to the media, Farooq said that until the hearts of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are won, such incidents will continue to take place.
Also, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the terror attack, saying that she was 'terribly saddened'.
Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. GOIs false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 13, 2021
A Surat businessman, who is a South Africa returnee, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The tally nationwide now stands at 40.
The new Omicron variant and COVID-19 cases are likely to jump soon in Canada as the country witnesses community spread, Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday. Speaking at a press conference in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, Tam said that her hypothesis could play out in Ontario, which is the most populous city with a population of 14 million. She also highlighted the key concerns about the Omicron variant looming amid the predominating COVID Delta strain already wreaking havoc in the country.
"We are seeing community transmission, possibly in its early stage but this can rapidly escalate in the days to come," said Dr. Theresa Ram, CPHO, Canada, as quoted by Xinhua.
2/3 Until we know more, it is prudent to approach the coming weeks with an abundance of caution + follow advice of local health authorities who will need to act quickly to control spread at the first sign of rapidly accelerating cases.— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 13, 2021
A Pakistani assailant was involved in a terror attack that killed two policemen and injured 14 others in Srinagar on Monday, Republic Media Network has learnt. While confirming the hand of the Pakistani assailant in the attack, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told Republic that the police has identified all terrorists who were involved in the attack.
While speaking with Republic’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, amid the ongoing investigation, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar informed that "the terrorist involved in the attack was a Pakistan trained terrorist." He added that police are conducting the investigation and are determined that they "will eliminate all involved in this attack."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought details of the dastardly terror attack in Srinagar that claimed the lives of two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen and left 14 others injured. Two policemen were martyred and 14 left injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi has sought details of the incident and has also expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel who have been martyred in the attack. PM Modi is currently in Varanasi post the inauguration of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor'.
PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021
After BJP leader Mohit Kamboj approached a Metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai, a bench on Monday ordered to start fresh proceedings against NCP's Nawab Malik. In the proceedings that would be initiated under Section 499, 500 of the Indian Penal Code, the bench further directed to issue fresh summons to Nawab Malik.
BJP's Kamboj moves court against Nawab Malik
In a criminal defamation case filed by Kamboj against Malik, a magistrate court had issued summons on November 29. However, according to Kamboj, social media posts were put up by Malik and his men, who asked followers through social media posts to come to the court. A huge crowd had gathered outside the Sewree court in Mumbai's Central Suburb because of which the court proceedings were hampered on the said date, as per Kamboj, who approached the Police. The police, however, did not take any action, forcing the BJP leader to move to a metropolitan court.
Maharashtra reported two more patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 - both having a travel history to Dubai - taking the overall tally of those affected with the new strain in the state to 20, the health department said on Monday.
Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.
Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune, the department said.
In another dastardly attack on security forces, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.
"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel were injured in the attack. All the injured personnel were evacuated to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police's official statement read.
Republic TV has learned that the 9th battalion of the J&K Armed Police was targeted in the incident. The United Liberation Front and Kashmir Tigers have claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack is said to be retaliation from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) after 2 terrorists were neutralized by cargo police earlier, sources have claimed.