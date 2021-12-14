Breaking News Live: Omicron Variant, India At UNSC, Srinagar Terror Attack & More

Days after Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday informed that India may become the first in line to buy the Russian air defence system S-500. However, Borisov remarked that it will happen only if India expresses such a desire and after the Russian Armed Forces receive them in the required quantity. This also comes even as Moscow has already started the delivery of the S400 Triumf surface to air missile system to New Delhi.

The deliveries are a part of the military agreement between India and Russia and the deal was signed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Meanwhile, the United States has threatened to impose possible sanctions on India for the latter's military engagement with Russia.

"India will probably be the first on the list if it expresses a desire to buy these modern means," Borisov said in an interview with the RBC broadcaster, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik. Russian Deputy PM also specified that Moscow would export the S-500s only after these systems are delivered to the Russian troops in the required quantity.