Breaking News Live: India Steps Up Efforts To Combat Omicron, Booster Dose Policy Soon

Amid the scare of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and two South African returnees testing positive for COVID-19, preventive measures have been intensified at the Bengaluru airport which includes extensive testing, sanitisation followed by quarantining mandated for all the international passengers.

As a part of the new system in place, more than 49 health officials are working alternatively in three shifts for checking the arrival of both International and domestic passengers. Apart from that, RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing has been made compulsory for those travelling from other countries followed by thermal screening and quarantining. Speaking on the same, Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after inspecting the Kannur International Airport Ltd on Monday spoke to the media and said that all International passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days and will be tested again after 7 days.