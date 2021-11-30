Breaking News Live: India Steps Up Efforts To Combat Omicron, Booster Dose Policy Soon

Quick links:
On Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting to discuss the development of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The airport and railway authorities have been notified, according to the Chief Minister's office which issued a statement on the recent developments.
Speaking to reporters, CM Sawant said, "The state is adhering to Centre's guidelines over COVID-19. All precautions are being taken. A meeting with officials from Health and State administration is called on November 30 to discuss the issue. Airport-Railway stations have been alerted and have been asked to take precautions in wake of a new variant."
Amid the scare of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and two South African returnees testing positive for COVID-19, preventive measures have been intensified at the Bengaluru airport which includes extensive testing, sanitisation followed by quarantining mandated for all the international passengers.
As a part of the new system in place, more than 49 health officials are working alternatively in three shifts for checking the arrival of both International and domestic passengers. Apart from that, RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing has been made compulsory for those travelling from other countries followed by thermal screening and quarantining. Speaking on the same, Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after inspecting the Kannur International Airport Ltd on Monday spoke to the media and said that all International passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days and will be tested again after 7 days.
Aghast at the Farm laws being repealed from Parliament without debate, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, pointed that eight bills that had been repealed during PM Modi's tenure have had at least one hour of debate. Owaisi opined that if elected MPs are left unheard, what choice do people have apart from protesting. The three Farm Laws were officially repealed by both Houses sans debate amid Opposition sloganeering.
"Govt says that discussion on #FarmLawsRepeal was unnecessary. Even by BJP’s abysmal record, previous repeal bills were passed only after debate. Farm laws were passed & repealed without debate. If elected MPs are left unheard, what choice do people have apart from protesting?" Owaisi shared on Twitter
Govt says that discussion on #FarmLawsRepeal was unnecessary. Even by BJP’s abysmal record, previous repeal bills were passed only after debate. Farm laws were passed & repealed without debate. If elected MPs are left unheard, what choice do people have apart from protesting? pic.twitter.com/4dZ0OCD0Q4— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 30, 2021
In a clear sign of revolt on Monday, Congress MP and Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur changed her display picture on Twitter to 'Captain for 2022' apart from removing the party's name from her bio. Elected to the Lok Sabha from Patiala 4 times since 1999, she has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government from 2009 to 2012. Notably, the Sonia Gandhi-led party won 7 out of 9 Assembly seats that fall under the constituency represented by Kaur in the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls.
This latest development assumes significance as Preneet Kaur was asked to provide an explanation of her "anti-party activities" failing which Congress threatened to take disciplinary action against her. The show-cause notice issued on November 24 read, "From the last many days, we are continuously receiving reports from Congress workers, MLAs, leaders from Patiala and the media about your anti-party activities. This information and news have been coming ever since your husband Captain Amarinder Singh Ji resigned from the party and floated his own party: Punjab Lok Congress. We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party".
CM Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Tuesday (November 30) in order to review the preparedness to deal with "Omicron" and a possible third wave as the new COVID-19 variant raises concern globally. Taking it to Twitter, the Office of the Chief Minister of Delhi stated, "On Tuesday, November 30 at 11 AM, CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the concerned officials to review the preparedness of Delhi in the wake of new COVID-19 variant and third wave."
On Tuesday, 30th November at 11 AM, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will hold a meeting with the concerned officials to review the preparedness of Delhi in the wake of new COVID-19 variant and third wave.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) November 29, 2021
At least 1,000 travellers had landed in Mumbai in the last 15 days from African countries where the Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected, a senior official said on Monday. He said the Mumbai civic body collected swab samples of at least 100 travellers out of the 466 whose list was received so far.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that the airport authority has informed that around 1,000 travellers had landed in Mumbai from African countries in the last fortnight, but it has handed over a list of only 466 such passengers so far.
"Out of the 466 travellers, 100 are from Mumbai. We have already collected their swab samples. By tomorrow or a day after tomorrow, their reports are expected. It will be clear if they are positive or negative to coronavirus," Kakani said
Taking to Twitter, he shared, "By suspending 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, BJP has now gone ahead of the majority number. Can easily pass listed bills through the upper house now. This move has no parallel in the history of parliamentary democracy and is entirely undemocratic, unlawful, and unconstitutional!"
By suspending 12 MPs from the #RajyaSabha, BJP has now gone ahead of the majority number. Can easily pass listed bills through the upper house now.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 30, 2021
This move has no parallel in history of parliamentary democracy and is entirely undemocratic, unlawful, and unconstitutional!
Hours after 12 MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha, government sources have hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology. Sources from the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's office have told Republic TV that if the MPs tender an 'unconditional written apology', the decision may be reconsidered.
The Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline. The decision was taken over the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11."
The cases of the new Omicron variant continue to emerge across the world. The latest country to discover the new variant is Spain, according to the Associated Press. The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been discovered in the microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital.
The microbiology and infectious disease service of the Gregorio Maranon hospital, in a tweet, informed that the sequencing of samples from the patient showed that he was infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID virus, according to AP. The hospital further revealed that the 51-year old patient is in good condition.
The man who has tested for the Omicron variant in Spain had travelled from South Africa, after having a stopover at Amsterdam. According to the health authorities, the man had first tested positive for COVID-19 at the Madrid airport. The authorities are monitoring other passengers who came in close contact with the patient infected with the Omicron variant.
New COVID-19 strain Omicron is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, said US President Joe Biden while stressing on the importance of vaccination to combat the spread of infection. Speaking at the White House, Biden said that he was not considering any widespread US lockdown. He also urged people to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
In his remarks, the US President called it “almost inevitable” that the Omicron strain will be found in the country “at some point”. He said that America will “face this new threat just as we’ve faced those that have come before it."
"We have the best vaccine in the world, and the best medicines, the best scientist and we're learning more every single day," the US President said. He also vowed to "fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed. Not chaos and confusion."
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday offered assistance to Africa, which is battling the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 stating that it was ready to send supplies bilaterally or through COVAX. Issuing a statement, the MEA expressed solidarity with nations battling Omicron and affirmed that India stands ready to supply life-saving essentials and medical equipment to their African counterparts.
"We have noted the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant. The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including supplies of Made-in-India vaccines. Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally," the statement said.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has confirmed his resignation as CEO from the company, just an hour after reports about the same started surfacing. Ironically, Dorsey confirmed the authenticity of the reports by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform and said that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. Earlier, many speculations were made about the next CEO and Dorsey cleared the air around this via his statement. The 45-year-old revealed that Indian- born Parag Agarwal will be leading the company from now on.
Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021
After National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah disapproved of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments on Article 370, Azad once again clarified his statement by saying that statehood in Jammu and Kashmir must be restored. He also slammed the media for allegedly misquoting him earlier.
Azad stated, "Some sections of the media tried to misquote my speech in Kashmir. Let me make it clear – we have a united, single stand on the August 5 decision. The decision has led to widespread public dissatisfaction in Jammu as well as Kashmir. The unemployment rate is sky-high. Tourism is finished. Instances of militancy have gone up. We want an end to the problems faced by the public. Statehood must be restored, an early election held next year and the jobs/land act brought back."
On Saturday, Azad had said that militancy is majorly in three parts of Kashmir and requested all political parties in the Valley to not politicise it. Instead, he suggested creating an atmosphere where people could believe that elections could take place.
"I urge all the political parties to create an atmosphere which is conducive for election. People are in distress in Jammu and Kashmir," Azad had said. He had also urged forces to be careful that no civilians get injured during the anti-terror operations.
As the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc., announced earlier yesterday that he was stepping down from his duties as the firm’s CEO, and giving the company reins to his Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the ‘Indian talent’. Replying to the tweet of Patrick Collison, co-founder, and CEO of Stripe Company, Musk wrote that the United States greatly benefits from Indian talent. Patrick congratulated Agrawal, as he wrote: "All the CEOs who run Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto, Networks and now Twitter grew up in India. It is heartening to see the astonishing success of Indians in the tech world. Congratulations Parag."
Taking an opportunity to acknowledge India’s talented tech experts and welcoming Agrawal appoitnment as new CEO of Twitter, Musk agreed with Stripe's CEO, saying that Indian talent plays a huge role across the American technological firms. A graduate of IIT Bombay, the newly appointed CEO of microblogging firm Twitter Parag Agrawal, also holds a doctorate degree in computer science from Stanford University and assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer [CTO] of the company in 2017.
As cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, emerge, the international community has raised alarm over the situation. Amid growing concern over the new variant, the G7 health ministers held an emergency meeting on Monday, November 29, about the new Omicron COVID variant spreading across the world.
The meeting chaired by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid discussed the development on the Omicron variant. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are the members of G7.
Following the meeting, G7 leaders, in the joint statement, highlighted the need for 'urgent action' to tackle the new variant.
"The global community is faced, at a first evaluation, with the threat of a new, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, which requires urgent action," G7 leaders said in the joint statement.
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is set to take over as the country's next Navy chief on November 30. He handed over charge of Western Naval Command to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Monday at a ceremony. He will succeed Admiral Karambir Singh, who is the incumbent Indian Navy chief.
Before Kumar was appointed as the Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command on February 28 this year, he was heading the Eastern Naval Command.
Earlier this month, Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu had said in a statement, "The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30. The present Chief of the Naval Staff retires from service on November 30."
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr. N.K Arora cleared several misconceptions around the inoculation of COVID vaccines and the future of booster doses in India. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Monday, Dr. Arora refuted the statements claiming that only one dose of the COVID vaccine is required after recovering from the infection. When asked why India is not inoculating its citizens with the booster dose or the "miracle dose", Arora said that the decision is yet to be made. Currently, several countries like Israel, the UK, the USA, Austria, Belgium and France are already administering the booster dose.
In a sensational development, Republic TV has learned that a closed-door meeting was allegedly held between former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-API Sachin Vaze post the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission on Monday. According to sources, a secret meeting was allegedly held between the two disgraced cops for one hour after Param Bir marked his appearance before the panel. The meeting is said to have been held close to a chamber near the Commission.
Sources have also revealed that Mumbai Police officials reached the site to question the lawyers of the two cops. The advocates claimed that they had taken permission for the meeting. This development assumes great significance given that it is the first in-person meeting between Vaze and Param Bir after the 'Maha extortion racket' exploded leading to the 231-day disappearance of the latter.