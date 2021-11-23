Breaking News: Centre Gives Green Signal For Covaxin Export; Govt To Bring Crypto Bill

SC directs the state's top police officials to hold a joint meet with state EC for assessing the availability of the paramilitary forces. SC says after assessment, if so required, the requisition shall be submitted to CRPF or MHA, the same shall be dealt with expeditiously in order to maintain peace in the state of Tripura.

SC also says DGP, IG L&O shall take steps to ensure that the election process goes on in a fair and peaceful manner, especially on polling day & counting. SC asks Tripura govt to file a compliance report by Nov 25. sc says it should also include tabulated data on complaints made, steps taken if first is registered.

SC warns Tripura govt, says if steps given aren't implemented, the court would be obliviated to take steps.

