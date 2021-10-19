Breaking News: Capt Amarinder Singh To Soon Float Own Party; Eyes Tie Up With BJP

Quick links:
Big announcement by Captain Amarinder Singh. He will soon announce his own political party, says he is 'Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls'. Taking to Twitter, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, made the big announcement.
‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa &— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
Brahmpura factions’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 https://t.co/rkYhk4aE9Y
‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake’: @capt_amarinder 3/3 https://t.co/HB4xYwYcKM— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
Telugu Desam Party's central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.
#BREAKING | TDP's party office vandalised in Vijayawada; TDP holds YSRCP responsible for the attack; tap for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/FdI2GmxO61— Republic (@republic) October 19, 2021
The death toll in Uttarakhand due to cloud burst has risen to 22, ANI has said citing Uttarakhand Government. Maximum casualties have been reported from the Nainital district. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas.
I am visiting the rain-affected areas. Govt putting in all efforts to rescue locals, tourists. PM also extended help, got 3 Air Force helicopters. Weather department has predicted that situation will be better by evening: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during an aerial survey pic.twitter.com/sTwPqoEAWz— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
22 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state: Uttarakhand Government— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
Uttarakhand has been witnessing unprecedented rainfall for the past two days. Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister took stock of the situation from CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Visuals of the cloudburst show a frightening situation as the torrential rainfall leaves a trail of devastation in the state.
A special release issued on Tuesday by the Meteorological Department of Dehradun (MCD) stated that 'heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region of Uttarakhand'. MCD has also mentioned that the state witnessed 'heavy to extremely heavy rainfall' in the last 24 hours.
Special press release issued on 19.10.2021 regarding wet spell over Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/PYV2PfIJbv— Meteorological Centre Dehradun (@mcdehradun) October 19, 2021
Actor Shilpa Shetty & her husband Raj Kundra file a defamation suit of Rs 50 crores against Sherlyn Chopra— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/giUuXbhI1a
For October 20, an orange alert has been issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Yellow alerts have been issued in the districts of Kasaragod, Alappuzha and Kollam. Officials said two shutters of the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam district were opened for 50 cm each at 6 am on Tuesday, following continuous rains in Kerala that prompted water levels in the state's dams to rise. The Idamalayar Dam's water level is 165.70 metres, with a full reservoir level of 169 metres and a maximum water level of 171 metres. There has been incessant rain in the state. The state's Department of Information and Public Relations has issued a 'blue warning' for Idamalayar Dam due to the rising water level.
In a heart-wrenching video from Nainital, a team of rescue officials can be seen evacuating shopkeepers to protect them from floods that have ravaged the state of Uttarakhand. In a video of a rescue operation accessed by Republic, the rescue officials can be seen forming a human chain to have a stronger foothold as the water rushes down the road. Uttarakhand has experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls over the past few days, which has resulted in several landslides and flood-like situations.
#BREAKING | NDRF deployed to rescue stranded civilians amid torrential rains in Uttarakhand; Air Force choppers called in for faster rescue; tap for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/X7fllH22kL— Republic (@republic) October 19, 2021
In yet another head and toeless claim, the Imran Khan administration has alleged that India wants to carry out a submarine attack against it. Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PR wing of the Pakistan Armed forces, had said that it had detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering their waters on Saturday, October 16.
However, Republic busted the fake propaganda within an hour of the claims made by Pakistan.
#BREAKING | Pakistan claims India deployed submarines against Islamabad; GoI sources respond 'Pakistan claims based on propaganda to divert attention'; tap for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/YwnSBRE8yq— Republic (@republic) October 19, 2021
#EXCLUSIVE | Fake Pak-ISI propaganda busted; claims of Indian submarine in Pakistan waters fall flat; coordinates from the video show submarine is 280 km away from Pakistan waters; tap for more updates here https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/nBr88ulfoq— Republic (@republic) October 19, 2021
We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even PM agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in opposition he used to question that when state sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?: Atishi, AAP pic.twitter.com/X04o9CB6oH— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
Uttarakhand | More than 200mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported y' day in Pauri and Champawat due to heavy rainfall. 11 people lost their lives in Almora, Nainital & Udham Singh Nagar today: SA Murugesan, Secy, State Disaster Management pic.twitter.com/iU1e7uWmWm— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in Uttarakhand, informed CM Dhami. The Chief Minister further asserted, "houses, bridges etc. have been damaged at many places. 16 people have died so far." Three helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations.
Even as speculation is rife about a change of guard in Chhattisgarh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's strategic advisor Sachin Rao landed in the state. Rao was received by CM Bhupesh Baghel on his arrival at the Raipur airport and was seen leaving in a car with him, Ministers Mohammad Akbar and Ravindra Choubey.
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Uttarakhand police rescued 22 worshippers caught at Jungle Chatti while returning from Kedarnath Temple on Monday, according to SDRF. The tourists were transported to Gauri Kund. A 55-year-old devotee who was having difficulty walking was placed on a stretcher, the response force informed.
Outpost Sonprayag informed SDRF Sonprayag on late Monday that some visitors were stuck near Jungle Chatti. The SDRF rescue crew quickly proceeded for Jungle Chatti after receiving the aforesaid information and rescued the visitors amid torrential rain and thunder. An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat has washed away due to a surge in water level in Uttarakhand's rain-soaked state.
The local citizens staged a massive protest at the heart of Srinagar, Lal Chowk, on Tuesday demanding justice for the targeted civilian killings and arrest of those responsible for it.
On Tuesday, BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally tendered his resignation as an MP of the Lower House. He stated that he had no moral right to retain the Asansol seat anymore. On this occasion, he also demanded that West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir and Dibyendu should resign from their Lok Sabha seats too.
A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Palakkad for today.
Kashmiri locals staged a protest in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area demanding justice for targeted civilian killings. While talking to one of the protesters, Republic Media Network learned that the locals are enraged over the killings and it has completely disturbed the environment of the valley. "We demand that those who have done this should be arrested and given strict punishment," added a protester.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the situation. News agency ANI reported that the state has been witnessing landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall since October 18.
Taking to Twitter, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote in Hindi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing condolences on the huge loss caused by the calamity in the state over the phone, inquired about the relief and rescue operations. With the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and with the cooperation of the Central government, the state government will leave no stone unturned to deal with this tragedy."
In a major update pertaining to the increased targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand.
Indian Army Chief MM Naravane along with Northern Army Commander reviewed the security situation in the Poonch sector. The Indian Army Chief is currently on his two-day visit to the Union Territory. The official statement from the Army is also out stating MM Naravane was also briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations.
#BREAKING | First pictures of the Indian Army Chief in Poonch. Tune in to watch latest updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/241dm0w9h4— Republic (@republic) October 19, 2021
In another setback for fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York on October 15 rejected the plea filed by him and his associates seeking the dismissal of fraud allegations against them. Basically, Firestar Diamond, Inc., Fantasy, Inc. and A. Jaffe, Inc.- three US corporations indirectly owned by Modi sought protection under the bankruptcy code approximately a month after the Punjab National Bank filed a complaint against him and other entities alleging a massive bank fraud. After the failure to sell the debtors' assets, the court appointed Richard Levin as the trustee of the aforesaid firms in mid-2018.
As the nation administered 99 crore jabs of COVID-19 vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted encouraging citizens to take the anti-COVID shot and 'rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore'.
We are at 99 crores 💉— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 19, 2021
Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/jq9NKnw8tF
In a key development to the Mundra port drug bust case, a special court in Ahmedabad on Monday remanded three accused persons - M Sudhakaran, Durga Vaishali and Rajkumar P to NIA for 10 days. This pertains to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of heroin by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from two containers at Gujarat's Mundra port on around 13 September. The consignment containing the drug worth Rs.21,000 crore in the global market is said to be of Afghanistan origin and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to the Mundra Port.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his delegation were welcomed by famous Bollywood songs at Israel's Shalva National Centre on October 18, during his official 5-day visit to the country. Dina Samte, a visually impaired Indian-Jewish girl from the Bnei Menashe tribe who is a member of the Shalva band, greeted Jaishankar and performed songs from Bollywood films like 'Kal ho na ho' and 'Kuchh kuchh hota hai', PTI reported.
Israel Embassy in India has tweeted about the incident and stated that the performance of the visually impaired girl has moved the External Affairs minister as well as his team which left them emotional. “EAM S Jaishankar was in for a surprise today!”, the tweet reads.
Amid the ongoing tussle between the Pakistani Army and civilian Government, the Army Chief Qamar Bajwa was seen at ISI Headquarters on Monday. The tiff began over the appointment of the spy Chief. Reportedly, General Bajwa visited the ISI headquarters to discuss 'internal security and the ongoing situation in Pakistan' with ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.
A picture of the meeting was also published by Army's media wing.
The Irrigation Department's Peechi and Chimney dams are on red alert due to low water levels. Vazhani and Pothundi are on orange alert, while Kallada, Chulliyar, Meenkara, Malampuzha, and Mangalam are on blue alert. According to Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, two shutters of the Idamalayar dam would be opened by 80 centimetres each on Tuesday, following continuous rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in Kerala.
The Kokkayar, Idukki district also witnessed land-slides resulting in loss of lives. All of the missing persons' bodies have now been retrieved at Kokkayar. In Kokkayar, there have been 24 deaths (14 in Kottayam and 10 in Idukki). The search for Kokkayar has come to an end.
Kerala government on Monday announced that Idukki, Idamalayar and Pampa dams were going to be opened on Tuesday amid heavy downpour in the state.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that killers are executing 'lone wolf' type attacks on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are operating on the behest of their handler from across the border in Pakistan, sources told Republic TV on Monday. The attacks are being carried to derail the developmental agenda of BJP and to oppose the government's plans of extending domicile status to people from outside of the valley, NIA sources have revealed.
With an aim to creating a "legacy for the sport", the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have teamed up to use the Qatar FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 pavilion.