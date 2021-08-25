Breast Milk Of Vaccinated Mothers Contains Antibodies That Fight SARS-CoV-2, Reveals Study

In a relevant development, a study has affirmed that the breast milk of lactating mothers who have been jabbed with the COVID vaccine contains a significant portion of antibodies supply that may help protect nursing infants from the virus-stricken ailment. The research carried out by the University of Florida, published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine, strongly suggests that vaccines can help both the mother and baby; this compliments various other compelling reasons for pregnant and lactating women to get immunised.

“Our findings show that vaccination results in a significant increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — in breast milk, suggesting that vaccinated mothers can pass on this immunity to their babies, something we are working to confirm in our ongoing research,” said Joseph Larkin III, PhD, senior author of the study and an associate professor in the UF/IFAS department of microbiology and cell science.

Mothers vaccinated against COVID impart passive immunity to infants

The researchers noted that when babies are born, their immune systems are underdeveloped, making it hard for them to combat bodily infections. Infants are also often too young to respond adequately to certain types of vaccines, therefore, protection from their staple diet (breast milk) during the vulnerable period provides infants with 'passive immunity' and in this context, COVID antibodies.

"Think of breast milk as a toolbox full of all the different tools that help prepare the infant for life. Vaccination adds another tool to the toolbox, one that has the potential to be especially good at preventing COVID-19 illness," Josef Neu, study's co-author and a professor at the University of Florida explained.

COVID vaccine in mothers impart immunity 'higher than observed after infection'

The study was conducted between December 2020 and March 2021, when the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were first administered to healthcare workers in the US. The researchers stated that around 21 lactating health workers had never contracted COVID-19.

'We saw a robust antibody response in blood and breast milk after the second dose -- about a hundred-fold increase compared with levels before vaccination,' said Lauren Stafford, a doctoral student in Larkin's lab.

'These levels are also higher than those observed after natural infection with the virus,' added Vivian Valcarce, from the University of Florida.

Typically, expectant mothers are vaccinated against whooping cough and flu because these can be serious illnesses for infants. Babies can also catch COVID-19, so routine vaccination of mothers against the virus could be something we see in the future,' he said. The team is continuing to explore how breast milk containing COVID-19 antibodies gained through vaccination protects babies who consume it.

The researchers said that many other simultaneous studies conducted around the world also show antibodies in the breastmilk of vaccinated mothers.

