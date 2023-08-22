BRICS Summit: Indian Community In Johannesburg Set To Welcome PM Modi

The Indian community in South Africa’s Johannesburg is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who already has touched down in the city to attend the 15th BRICS Summit. PM Modi will take part in the summit along with heads of China, Brazil and Russia, apart from host country South Africa. During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the Indian diaspora, who will showcase a 3-D image of Swami Narayan Mandir to the PM, which is under construction in Johannesburg.

The 15th BRICS Summit comprising countries India, Brazil, South Africa, China and Russia will conclude on Thursday. This will be the first in-person summit of BRICS countries after the Covid-19 pandemic. The PM will attend BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue and dinner hosted by South African President Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi, during his stay in South Africa, will also meet the Indian community and address them. During the meeting, the Indian community will showcase the 3-D image of the Swami Narayan Mandir being constructed in Johannesburg. The temple is slated to be completed by 2025. PM Modi too stated that he is looking forward to interacting with several guest countries and fellow citizens in South Africa. Swami Narayan Mandir is being taken care of by the BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha).

#WATCH | South Africa: 3-D image of Swami Narayan Mandir in Johannesburg, will be showcased by Indian community before PM Modi. The temple will be completed by 2025. pic.twitter.com/DccTgrzIq4 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday arrived in Johannesburg, where he was received by the Deputy President of South Africa at the airport. The Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the information, saying, “Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development.”

On 25th August I will be visiting Greece, a nation with whom India has civilisational contacts for centuries. I look forward to talks with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi will further fly to Athens, Greece on August 25, where he will be meeting his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “On 25th August I will be visiting Greece, a nation with whom India has civilisational contacts for centuries. I look forward to talks with Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. I will also be interacting with the Indian community there.”