BRICS Summit: Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi, Discusses Global And Regional Concerns

The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar met with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China on Thursday at a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) ministerial meeting in New York, United States. This came ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meet on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. Further, the two ministers met in person at a BRICS foreign ministers conference that South Africa organised. It is pertinent to mention that Jaishankar is visiting the United States to attend the UNGA summit.

During the meeting of Jaishankar and Yi, Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia, was also present. At the BRICS summit, the ministers discussed intra-BRICS initiatives as well as significant global and regional concerns on the United Nations (UN) agenda in the political, security, economic, financial, as well as sustainable development domains, ANI reported.

🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳🇿🇦 #BRICS Foreign Ministers met on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UNGA.



📍 New York, @SAMissionNY #PhotoOfTheDay 📸 pic.twitter.com/9NKeklBQv9 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 22, 2022

Furthermore, the possibility of mutual support for their efforts in the 77th session of the UNGA was also discussed by the ministers. They emphasized support for the BRICS nations' sustained collaboration in areas of shared interest, such as through frequent communication between their Permanent Missions to the UN.

Jaishankar met with other Foreign Ministers

On the fourth day of his trip to New York, EAM Jaishankar—who is in the US for ten days—met with counterparts from Mexico, Paraguay, and Moldova. In addition to this, Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wished South Africa and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the nation, Naledi Pandor all success in their Chairship. He said, “A traditional BRICS gathering on the sidelines of #UNGA 77. Exchange of perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. Made the case for Reformed Multilateralism.”

A traditional BRICS gathering on the sidelines of #UNGA 77.



Exchange of perspectives on the global situation, international economy and regional issues. Made the case for Reformed Multilateralism.



Wished Naledi Pandor and South Africa all success for their Chairship. pic.twitter.com/I2PEQMdpJr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

Wonderful to see my dear friend Foreign Minister Julio Cesar Arriola of Paraguay again.



The #UNGA is such a great meeting place. pic.twitter.com/MrY9MjXEl1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

Always a pleasure to meet FM @m_ebrard of Mexico.



Took positive note of the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the need for a cessation of hostilities.



India and Mexico are strong partners in the UN Security Council.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/1IvOJHYxV4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

EAM Jaishankar who traveled to New York on Sunday to take part in the high-level 77th session of the UNGA which begins on September 20 with the General Debate, conducted the first-ever trilateral ministerial meeting with the UAE, and France and explored a new, more modern approach to diplomacy that focuses on "active exchange" of ideas between key allies and UNSC members.

Besides this, Jaishankar also spoke with the minister of Norway about the Nordic partnership, Afghanistan, the Ukraine, and environmental protection.

Altogether, Jaishankar has over 50 formal engagements to attend. The UN Security Council reform has been a major topic of discussion at Jaishankar's talks, particularly with developing nations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Small Islands. On Saturday, Jaishankar will address the General Assembly before leaving for Washington for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

(Image: PTI/ AP)