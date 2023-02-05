Last Updated:

Bridge Collapses In Himachal Pradesh's Bharmour Due To Landslide, No Casualty Reported

A bridge in the Bharmour area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district completely collapsed on Sunday, February 5 due to a landslide incident.

A bridge in the Bharmour area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district completely collapsed on Sunday, February 5 due to a landslide incident. According to the officials, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Due to the collapse of the bridge, National Highway 154A has been completely cut off from Chamba to Bharmour, as per an official of the Himachal Pradesh Emergency Operation Center. 

"A bridge has completely collapsed in a landslide incident at Bharmour in Chamba district. Due to the accident, NH-154A has been completely cut off from Chamba to Bharmour. There is no information about any casualty in the incident. More details awaited," the State Emergency Operation Center, Himachal Pradesh said in a statement.

The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) of Chamba informed the District Administration, police, and revenue staff about the incident, who later rushed to that spot after getting the information.

