Bridge Connecting Jammu Pathankot NH Closed Due To Rising Water Level Of Ujh

Heavy rains in upper reaches of Jammu have caused damage to the road network connecting Jammu to Kashmir valley and to Punjab . National Highway for Kashmir has been blocked in Ramban while National Highway to Punjab has been blocked in Kathua district.

Jammu - Pathankot National Highway has been rendered impassable as a bridge on the Ujh River has suffered damage due to heavy rains. The traffic is presently being diverted through the border road. Additionally, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is also facing blockages caused by landslides in the Ramban area.

Vehicular traffic on NH44 suspended

SSP National Highway Rohit Baksotra said that vehicular traffic on NH44 has been suspended since the early hours of the morning (5 am), as a result of a landslide and muck occurrence at Cafeteria Mod, situated on the outskirts of Ramban town; the incident has caused disruption to the flow of vehicles along this important national highway, and authorities are working to clear the debris and restore safe passage for commuters.

Schools in Doda, Kishtwar closed

Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall and in consideration of the safety and well-being of students in the region amidst the inclement weather conditions, District Administration in Doda and Kishtwar has decided that all Government and Private schools in District Doda will remain closed today (July 19) to ensure the security of students.