National Hero, A Motivation, A Great Father: Brig LS Lidder's Wife, Daughter Bid Him Adieu

The last rites of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the horrific Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, was held on Friday at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others were present at Brigadier LS Lidder’s funeral.

A decorated soldier who worked as the defence assistant to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Brig Lidder was set to be promoted as Major General soon before he was killed in the tragic helicopter crash. He was laid to rest with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in the presence of his family and top government and military officials.

Delhi: Brig LS Lidder laid to final rest with full military honours. The officer lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/u0ybylFOTC — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

#WATCH | Delhi: The wife and daughter of Brig LS Lidder pay their last respects to him at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/oiHWxelISi — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

'My father is a national hero'

At the funeral, Brig Lidder's daughter Aashna lit his pyre while paying her last respects. Speaking to the media after the rituals, Aashna Lidder said her father is a national hero and her biggest motivator.

"I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It's a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator," she said.

'Proud to be a soldier's wife'

Brig Lidder's wife Geetika, kissed his coffin as she bid goodbye and paid final respects to him at Delhi Cantt. Remembering her husband, an emotional Geetika said she was proud to be a soldier's wife. Giving a smiling send-off to Brig Lidder, Geetika said their daughter will miss him dearly. She also shared that Brig Lidder was scheduled to head back on December 9, the very next day.

"We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's proud wife. I have nothing more to say. My child will really miss him," said Geetika Lidder.

All about Brigadier LS Lidder

Decorated with the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal, Brigadier Lidder in December 1990 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, was commissioned into the Second Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Later, he commanded the same battalion.

Brigadier Lidder had also served along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the North-East and in a counter-terrorist environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He also commanded a brigade in the northern sector borders.

Brig LS Lidder was posted as the Defence Attaché in the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, apart from serving as the Adjutant of the Indian Military Academy and Director in the Military Operations Directorate.