Brig LS Lidder Remembered By Col Rajyavardhan Rathore After Tragic IAF Chopper Crash

BJP MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday expressed profound grief on the demise of Armed Force officers who had lost their lives in the tragic IAF helicopter crash. Mourning the unspeakable incident, he informed that his heart was filled to learn about the demise of his former colleague in the army and batchmate in National Defence Academy, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, who was also accompanying CDS in Mi-17V5 Enroute Wellington.

Former Col Rajyavardhan Rathore reminisces his decorated former colleague

He further informed that Brigadier LS Lidder, who was garnered with Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), had accompanied him while conducting operations against terrorists in Kashmir. BJP MP called him ‘a decorated soldier, caring husband & doting father.’

In another tweet, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister also expressed his deepest condolences on the unfortunate demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with 11 other armed personnel. He wrote, “I am saddened beyond words by the sudden demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces. My heart goes out to the families & friends of those we have lost in the tragic helicopter accident today.”

Adding further wrote, praising India’s foremost military officer, “an outstanding soldier and a true patriot, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Ji served the country with great courage and exceptional diligence. He will always be remembered for his contribution in modernizing our nation’s security apparatus.” Rathore also prayed for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor of the accident, Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment.

IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash, IAF confirmed.

The mortal remains of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika along with other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement regarding the IAF chopper crash at Tamil Nadu's Coonoor in both houses of the Parliament on Thursday.