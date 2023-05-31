Brij Bhushan After Wrestlers Decide Against Drowning Medals: If I Am Guilty...

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said the investigation into allegations against him are underway and called for the probe to be completed. Singh's comments came after protesting wrestlers, including Shakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar to immerse their various medals but later, taking a u-turn, decided against it following the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Tikait, after he managed to convince the wrestlers against drowning their medals, said the wrestlers had to take this step after they had gone through a lot of pain and added that he and his organisation felt that it wouldn't be right for the wrestlers to take such a big step. He further said the five-day deadline was given to the government to give it time to act.

'Only wrestlers can answer'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asked why the wrestlers were taking such drastic steps, said, "Only they can answer why they are doing what they are doing. An FIR has been registered and investigation has begun, how can I help them? Today, they went to throw their medals in the Ganga, but then gave it to Naresh Tikait. It's their stand. I will be arrested if I am guilty."

#WATCH | "Let the probe happen, it is in the hands of Delhi Police. If found wrong, then arresting will also take place," WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to #WrestlersProtest in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/GUE10wH6gP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

Ayodhya seers to rally in support of Brij Bhushan

Meanwhile, a section of seers from Ayodhya have reportedly decided to hold a rally in support of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the first week of June. The protesting seers claim their agitation will be against the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which they say "has many loopholes and defective clauses."

Been more than a month since protest began

India's top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of involvement in sexual harassment of several women, including a minor. The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month demanding his arrest.

On May 28, the wrestlers were detained by the Delhi police while marching towards the new Parliament to hold a Mahapanchayat on the day of its inauguration.