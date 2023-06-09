Brij Bhushan Breaks Silence After Minor Wrestler's Father Admits Filing ‘false Case’

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, on Friday, declined to comment on recent media reports that claimed that the father of the minor wrestler deliberately filed a false case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) complaint against Singh after his daughter was allegedly overlooked for the selection. Refuting to speak on the matter, Singh said that the matter is before the court and it is the judiciary's job to find out the truth.

"All the matters are before the court. The government has also assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed in connection to the case before June 15. Let the chargesheet be filed. I don't think I should say anything now," Brij Bhushan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Responding to the minor wrestler's sexual harassment allegations, the WFI chief said, "This is the court's job. Let’s see what will the court decide in the matter.”

Singh’s comments came after several media reports stated that the minor wrestler’s father has admitted that he intentionally filed a false police complaint against the WFI chief because he wanted to take ‘revenge’ on the Federation president for the perceived injustice to the girl in Asian U17 championship trials.

"It's better that truth comes out now instead of court," the minor’s father said when asked about the disclosure. He further stated that it is his responsibility to rectify his mistake before the fair investigation into his daughter’s last year's defeat begins.

Wrestlers’ protest on halt till June 15

Following their five-hour-long meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 7, the wrestlers - Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia - decided to halt their protest till June 15 after they were assured that the probe against the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed in connection to the case.

“I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June," Thakur said after meeting the wrestlers.

Accepting the demands of the wrestlers’, the Union minister assured the protesting wrestlers that neither Singh nor his family member or close person will contest the election for the top post of the WFI, which is due to be held before June 30. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a member of Parliament, has been the chief of the top wrestling body since 2012.