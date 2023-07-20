Brij Bhushan Granted Regular Bail By Rouse Avenue Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India, and Vinod Tomar Singh, the now suspended assistant secretary of the federation, were both given regular bail by Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

With a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, the judge granted bail to both of them. While granting them bail, the metropolitan court directed the accused not to leave the country without its prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court had earlier in the day reserved its order on the bail applications of Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar after hearing the arguments by the counsel for the accused, the prosecution, as well as the complainants. During the hearing, the public prosecutor, representing Delhi Police, asked the court to try the accused as per law and impose certain conditions if relief was granted. When the court asked the prosecutor if he was opposing the bail application, he said, I am neither opposing nor supporting. Application should be dealt as per law and the order passed by the court, he told the court.

The counsel, appearing for the complainants, opposed the application, saying the accused was very influential. Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though, he told the court.

