WFI Chief's Mega Ayodhya Rally Postponed Amid Ongoing Probe Into Wrestlers' Allegations

The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally here on June 5, an official said on Friday.

Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of other programmes scheduled on the World Environment Day on June 5, the permission sought by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh has been denied.

Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegation against him.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23 accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Multiple FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Police, meanwhile, have registered two FIRs against Brij Bushan Singh. The first FIR pertains to the allegations levelled by a minor and it has been lodged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with the sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The other FIR has been registered over complaints from women wrestlers pertaining to outraging modesty.

Notably, Brij Bhushan Singh is facing massive fire and protest by India’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, for "sexually harassing women" grapplers. Singh, however, has always denied the accusation, reiterating he is ready to hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him. "I am once again saying that if even if a single allegation is proved against me, I will hang myself," Singh said speaking to the media.

Earlier, a group of seers announced a rally next week in support of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The seers said they will also protest against the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which they claim "has many loopholes and defective clauses".