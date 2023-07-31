Brij Bhushan Sharan Aide Sanjay Singh Bablu Files Nomination For WFI President Post

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has pitched the name of Sanjay Singh Bablu, a WFI joint secretary, for the top post. The name of Sanjay Singh Bablu was finalised at a marathon meeting through Sunday night till Monday morning. Sanjay Singh Bablu has been part of the wrestling federation for the last 20 years. Sanjay Singh Bablu filed his nomination for the top post Monday.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is battling sexual harassment allegations, told PTI on Monday that no member of his family will be contesting the national sports body elections, but added that his group has the support of 22 out of 25 state associations. Singh has convened a series of meetings with several state wrestling bodies over the last two days at a private hotel.

Speaking to Republic, Singh said, "Yes I have the stature and support in WFI and major candidates are with me in my decision. I want the elections to be fair and the capable should become President. I know Sanjay Singh Bablu from many years, he was joint secretary in WFI and he knows the best of wrestling. He has my and other state bodies full support."

"I am not going to IOA but the candidates have left , Me and my wife both are the elected representatives, having support is common and the way media trial is happening should we leave the country, are we not allowed to live in peace. They wanted our family should not contest, so they are not participating , but wrong allegations are continuosly being levelled against us."