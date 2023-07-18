Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Gets Interim Bail In Sexual Harassment Case On Rs 25,000 Bond

Delhi's Rosue Avenue Court on Tuesday granted two-day interim bail to the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by multiple women wrestlers.



Additional Chief Metropolitian Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh granted bail to Brij Bhushan with a bail bond worth Rs 25,000. The court listed the matter for the regular bail hearing on July 20, Thursday. Advocate Rajiv Mohan, who was appearing for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, filed a bail plea in the court. To this, the judge asked the Delhi Police about their opinion on it.

Opposing the bail, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police argued that the accused could influence the witnesses. After this, the judge granted 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan and listed the matter for further hearing on July 20.



Earlier on July 7, Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the 1599-page Delhi police chargesheet and issued summons to Brij Bhushan and directed him to appear before it on July 18. While summoning Brij Bhushan, the court said that there was enough evidence against him to proceed with the case. Brij Bhushan reached the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday at around 2:30 pm to apply for bail amid tight security both inside and outside the court.



Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Singh for offences under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).